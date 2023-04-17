Bodē Pro Launches Innovative Fruit & Veggie Juice Capsule, 3 Second Salad, Delivering 10 Servings of Phytonutrients in Just 3 Seconds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodē Pro, a leader in cutting-edge wellness solutions, has recently launched their newest product, 3 Second Salad. This physician-formulated fruit and veggie juice cap delivers the phytonutrient equivalent of 10 servings of fruits and vegetables in convenient, portable, and ready-to-take capsules. With 9 out of 10 Americans failing to consume the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables, 3 Second Salad is the perfect option to help people reach their nutritional goals.

3 Second Salad features proprietary AMES™ (Advanced micro-encapsulated system) beadlet technology, which allows for a slower release of the delicate phytonutrients inside. 3 Second Salad is packed with a unique blend of 16 different fruit and vegetable sources, 72 essential minerals, and 5 digestive enzymes making it the most potent fruit and veggie juice cap on the market.

The science behind this AMES™ beadlet technology sets 3 Second Salad apart from the rest. By using a Slow Reach protective coating, this allows for a measured, precise, and controlled release to promote maximum absorption. Bodē Pro is the only company to invest in this technology.

These beadlets are naturally sweetened giving consumers the option to open the capsules and sprinkle them on anything. Individuals who can't or don't want to take a capsule, like children and the elderly, can easily use this product to obtain 10 servings of fruit and vegetable phytonutrients necessary for maintaining optimal health.

3 Second Salad is ideal for those who don't have the time to prepare nutrient-rich foods. Every ingredient is domestically sourced from a family farm, vine-ripened, and flash frozen to preserve maximum potency. 3 Second Salad is set to revolutionize nutrition for millions of people by providing access to phytonutrients directly from the family farm to their front doors.

In a statement, CEO BK Boreyko said, "We understand the importance of proper nutrition, but we also understand that not everyone has the time or the resources to eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. That's why we created 3 Second Salad. It's unique and delivers the phytonutrient equivalent of 10 servings of fruits and vegetables in just three seconds. We're proud to offer this innovative product to consumers who are looking to improve their health in the easiest way possible."

3 Second Salad is available for purchase at 3secondsalad.com.

