iFLYTEK Facilitates Barrier-free Communication for Participants at the 10th International Abilympics

HEFEI, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th International Abilympics—the top global skills competition for those with disabilities—in Metz, France recently concluded. At this year's competition, iFLYTEK donated a series of products to the China Disabled Persons' Federation to enhance communications for the Chinese delegation, which won six gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals.

Combining the word abilities and Olympics, the Abilympics is held every four years to provide a platform where young people with disabilities can demonstrate that their disabilities are not obstacles to excellence. More than 400 young professionals with disabilities competed in 44 skill competitions.

iFLYTEK is committed to facilitating barrier-free communication worldwide and has jointly launched the public welfare program, "Hear the Voice of AI", with the China Disabled Persons' Federation. This program provides the hearing-impaired with services like the iFLYREC APP, iFLYREC meeting, and the voice-to-text function in HarmonyOS free of charge. iFLYTEK continues to work toward making people's life easier with technology and empowering the hearing-impaired with AI.

At the competition, iFLYTEK enabled barrier-free international communication through its donation of products iFLYREC APP, the iFLYTEK Translator, the iFLYTEK Smart Wireless Microphone C1, the iFLYTEK Smart Omnidirectional Microphone M2, and the iFLYREC Document Translation, among others. An overview of these products and their application follows below.

iFLYREC APP and iFLYTEK Translator

Participants of the games with disabilities used the iFLYTEK Translator for voice translation and communication. For longer content, such as the contest rules and the opening ceremony, they used the iFLYREC APP for real-time voice recognition and translation. Hearing-impaired athletes could also follow the games by reading the translation on the iFLYREC APP.

Microphone C1

Reporters with the Chinese delegation were equipped with the iFLYTEK Smart Wireless Microphone C1 to provide clear audio during interviews in loud environments. The Microphone C1 is equipped with smart noise reduction to ensure high-quality sound. In post-video production, the C1 can be used together with the iFLYREC subtitling software to add subtitles directly. Three languages are available, including Chinese, English, and French.

M2 Omnidirectional Microphone

In online conferences before the competition, the Omnidirectional Microphone M2 provided high-quality stereo in the meeting room and achieved real-time translation when paired with iFLYREC.

