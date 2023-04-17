Moms of The Biggest Gamers Infiltrate Their Children's Livestreams to Surprise Them and Kickstart Conversations about Gut Health

The "Ready Player Mom" activation from Sanofi's Enterogermina and MRM Spain created look-alike avatars for the mothers in gameplay to pull off the surprise

SAO PAULO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi's Enterogermina, the world's leading probiotics brand, found a clever way to help parents teach their children the importance of gut health by having their avatars "crash" their children's livestreams. The campaign – "Ready Player Mom" aims to highlight the threats of typical "gamer diets" by tapping mothers of Brazil's most prominent gaming influencers to infiltrate the virtual gaming worlds that have captured their children's attention.

With the help of Druide Gaming, the effort recruited the moms of influencers such as Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Norbu (who has 30 million followers), Flakes Power, Scorpion, and Lipao, all who were caught by surprise when they unexpectedly saw their mothers in their virtual gameplay with avatars that looked exactly like them. Mothers met their children in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers of viewers across livestream platforms including Twitch, YouTube and Tik Tok.

"Our product has been on the market for half a century and part of its success stems not only from its quality, but also because of the brand's innovation and scientific basis, which has supported and maintained its enduring relationship with society as an ally of healthcare. We are leveraging the virtual worlds to improve health and empower self-care for people today and for future generations." said Marília Zanoli, Marketing Director of Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi Brasil.

For a seamless integration and surprise, the mothers were trained across major gaming platforms including Minecraft, Fortnite, Complexo, Sims 4, Roblox and Zepeto. As one of the most important gaming markets in the world with nearly 90 million players, Brazil was a logical choice for MRM Spain as global lead for the brand and Sanofi's Enterogermina to spearhead the effort to raise brand awareness among the gaming community and to teach more about healthy eating habits and digestive health.

"Brazil is a key market for us, and we're excited to launch this campaign here as an innovative and fun way to encourage healthy habits across all touchpoints with our consumers," said Lipi Banerjee, Global Sub-Category Lead, Probiotics at Sanofi.

"This gaming and social activation is proof that healthcare marketing is a world full of exciting opportunities. With "Ready Player Mom," mothers were able to meet their children right where they were in the virtual world of gaming and create a space where the Enterogermina brand could build meaningful relationships with a whole new generation," said Félix del Valle, Chief Creative Officer of MRM Spain. Thanks to the element of surprise, these mothers found a way to effectively reach young gaming audiences and address the importance of daily probiotics.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

About MRM

MRM is a modern relationship marketing agency that delivers transformative creative solutions at the intersection of business, culture, and technology. MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG), and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com

