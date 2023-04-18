Greenshades Software Announces 2nd Annual Live User Group for 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenshades is pleased to announce that their 2023 Greenshades Live User Group (GLUG) will take place from October 8th to 10th at the stunning Loews Coronado Bay Resort in California.

GLUG 2023 promises to be engaging with expert speakers, collaborative sessions, and networking opportunities.

GLUG is a premier conference that brings together payroll and HR professionals, Greenshades experts, and industry leaders in a collaborative environment to discuss the latest developments in payroll and HR technology.

"Our inaugural GLUG last year exceeded our expectations," said Molly Van Kampen, Chief Evangelist. "We're excited to build on that success with GLUG 2023, which promises to be even more informative and engaging with expert speakers, collaborative sessions, and networking opportunities. At GLUG, we strive to create a supportive environment where attendees can learn, network, and grow. Our personalized training sessions and user roundtables provide tailored guidance and real-world solutions to the payroll and HR challenges our attendees face every day," added Van Kampen.

The first GLUG took place in November 2022 and was a huge success, featuring interactive sessions, personalized training, and user roundtables. Attendees enjoyed interacting and learning from their peers and Greenshades personnel during the roundtable discussions.

This year's event offers a range of expert speakers, informative sessions, and engaging networking activities. The agenda includes classes such as "Checklist for a Perfect Payroll," "Be a Greenshades Benefits Expert," "Preparing for Year End 2023," and "Things you Must Know as a Multi-State Employer."

GLUG provides an excellent opportunity for payroll and HR professionals to connect with peers, learn about the latest industry trends and solutions, and gain insights on best practices. Expert advice will be shared to enhance payroll and HR operations, and attendees will have the chance to connect with Greenshades Software experts and get updates on the latest product developments.

"I have been to several conferences. I learned more in two days here than I have in weeklong events in the past," Susie Wofford's (GLUG 2022 attendee) feedback is a testament to the success of the GLUG event in delivering valuable insights and fostering meaningful connections within the payroll and HR industry.

Early bird pricing of $499 per person is available until June 30th, with regular ticket prices of $649 per person from July 1st to October 8th.

Group rates are available at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, located on a private 15-acre peninsula with direct access to the pristine Silver Strand State Beach. The resort offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay.

Don't miss out on this exciting event! Register now to secure your spot and take advantage of early bird pricing. For more information on the event and to register, visit the GLUG 2023 website at glug.greenshades.com.

