MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST RISES WITH MARNI ATHERTON AND THE "ART" OF ARTISANAL BREAD

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode on artisanal bread-maker Marni Atherton, premiering April 18, 2023.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Marni Atherton cashed in a career on Wall Street to follow her artistic ambitions and wound up rolling in dough, expressing her creativity as a baker. Marni combines old-world ingredients and techniques with 21st-century science to make artisanal, handcrafted breads that are winning over bread lovers everywhere.

After working 15 years in the securities trade, Marni Atherton was looking for a change—something that would allow her to flourish creatively. Inspired by her lifelong love of baking, she quickly warmed up to the idea of making it her profession. After extensively researching the best ingredients and old-world baking techniques, she started rolling out artisanal breads that were as healthy as they were delicious. Approaching the process of ingredient selection like that of composing a great song, where all the notes are perfectly harmonized, she soon had a chorus of loyal followers singing the praises of her top-quality exotic breads. Today her company, 20 Shekels Bread, is a thriving bakery in Clearwater, Florida, while also taking a slice out of the national bread market via their online shop.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

