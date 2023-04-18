The Tolan Group Successfully Concludes Riverside Oral Surgery CEO Search

RIVER EDGE, N.J. and ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Butch Marino as the new Chief Executive Officer of Riverside Oral Surgery. Based in River Edge, New Jersey, Riverside Oral Surgery currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across five counties in the state. Each of the practice's surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services, from wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, to surgical management of oral cancer, to temporo-mandibular joint disorder and full reconstructive procedures. Further information is available at www.riversideoralsurgery.com. Riverside Oral Surgery is a portfolio company of MedEquity Capital and RF Investments.

Butch Marino is an entrepreneurial and relational executive with over 3 decades of healthcare experience, including corporate development and senior leadership within multi-state, multi-location settings. Butch founded Baltimore, Maryland-based ChoiceOne Health Advisors, LLC (C1HA) in April 2021, where he advised hospitals, academic medical centers, and physicians in connection with M&A, Joint Venture Strategies, Strategic Start Up, and Program Improvement Strategies. His intellectual knowledge and experience include Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Urgent Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Dialysis Centers.

Prior to C1HA, Mr. Marino co-founded Baltimore, Maryland-based ChoiceOne Urgent Care in 2014 and led the transaction to merge with Austin, Texas-based MedSpring Urgent Care in 2017. The combined entity represented one of the largest urgent care businesses in the U.S., with multiple centers in Maryland, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas.

With over 25 years in healthcare corporate development and senior leadership experience as President and CEO, Mr. Marino was responsible for the overall management, strategy, and direction of ChoiceOne/MedSpring Urgent Care. Furthermore, he was responsible for approving key decisions impacting the enterprise, including long-range strategic plans, capital allocation, joint ventures, mergers, and major acquisitions.

Mr. Marino earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware. He also completed the Executive Education, Mergers, and Acquisitions at Columbia Business School and the Executive Education, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Corporate Restructuring Transactions program at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Rachel Gauthier, Managing Partner, and Mallory Schmidt, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.

About MedEquity Capital:

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services business, most often in the lower middle-market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Jeff Ward, Co-founding Partner of MedEquity Capital selected The Tolan Group to conduct the search. Further information is available at www.medequity.com .

About RF Investment Partners:

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. Further information is available at www.rf-partners.com .

