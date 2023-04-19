Lotus Technology showcased Eletre at Auto Shanghai 2023 after its first delivery

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company"), a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker, showcased three vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023. The brand displayed four models of Eletre, Lotus Tech's first fully electric hyper SUV, along with an Evija, the world's first pure electric British hyper car, and an Emira, the mid-engined sports car, Lotus's last ICE vehicle, at its 1,200 square meter booth. Lotus Tech also provided Eletre test drives to customers around the Shanghai International Exhibition Center.

Lotus Tech’s booth is crowded with Auto Shanghai attendees on April 18 as the leading global luxury electric vehicle maker showcases its vehicles. (PRNewswire)

Lotus Tech booth displays for Eletre (right and middle), its first fully electric hyper SUV, and Evija (left), the world’s first pure electric British hyper car. (PRNewswire)

The event came three weeks after the first delivery of Eletre, a key milestone in Lotus's transformation into an advanced, fully electric, intelligent, and sustainable luxury mobility provider. The Company is now rolling out further deliveries of Eletre across China, and will begin delivery in the UK and EU later this year. Planning is underway for future delivery to the U.S. and rest of the world, leveraging the brand's global network. As of January 31, 2023, it had received more than 5,000 Eletre orders worldwide.

Lotus Tech has developed luxury EVs ahead of its traditional, internal combustion engine-focused peers by leveraging its wholly-owned R&D facilities spanning in the UK, Germany and China. Building on Lotus's racing heritage, Eletre delivers a sportscar-like experience powered by Lotus's proprietary 800-volt Electrical Performance Architecture and innovative technologies such as fully embedded L4-ready hardware with the world's first deployable LiDAR system.

In addition to Eletre, the Company plans to broaden its portfolio of luxury EVs featuring groundbreaking technologies over the next four years, beginning with the expected launches of an E-segment sedan and a D-segment SUV.

Lotus Tech also hosted a special ceremony at the Shanghai International Circuit F1 track on March 29 to celebrate its first delivery of Eletre, in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the Lotus brand. Visit the Company's website to read more and watch videos of the event.

Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc., headquartered in Wuhan, China, has operations across China, the UK, and the EU. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles including SUVs and sedans with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more.

