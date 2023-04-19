NatWest Group recognized with Customer Innovator Award at 2023 SmarshCONNECT Conference

Award celebrates industry excellence and honors the most forward-thinking customers

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced NatWest Group as a winner of the 2023 Smarsh Customer Innovator Award at SmarshCONNECT 2023. NatWest Group has leveraged the Smarsh platform to enhance its application of industry-leading communications surveillance and archival solutions and was selected for its creativity and use of technology for compliance innovation.

"We are thrilled to honor NatWest Group with the Customer Innovator Award at the 2023 SmarshCONNECT Conference," said Kim Crawford Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "With support from FTI Consulting, NatWest Group is driving the innovation required to meet the evolving challenges of digital communications compliance and legal services at enterprise scale. The organization has recognized the important role each component of the Smarsh Enterprise Platform serves in rising to these challenges. NatWest Group is a visionary best prepared for the regulatory landscape of tomorrow – we are excited to continue our industry-leading work together."

NatWest Group, supported by FTI Consulting for implementation of the Smarsh Enterprise Platform, set out with the goal of providing a single source of truth for all strategic and valuable electronic communications data from across the organization. The implementation, bolstered by a custom data conversion layer architected by FTI Consulting, is now embedded across a diverse group of functions with varying needs throughout the bank, including legal, investigations, disputes, regulatory compliance, privacy and customer rectifications. The benefits of this implementation include improved efficiencies in collecting and searching data, the ability to deploy new capabilities quickly and thoughtfully, and expanded artificial intelligence-driven functionality that enables stakeholders to drive their unique business outcomes.

"Our teams have worked diligently to streamline our compliance archive and legal systems, improving efficiency and functionality and enhancing end-user experience. We are delighted to have this work and our innovation in compliance solutions recognized at SmarshCONNECT 2023," said Gearoid O'Laoithe, Head of eDisclosure, at NatWest Group.

"This recognition demonstrates the powerful results that can be achieved when people, process and technology modernization come together seamlessly. NatWest Group's dedication to improving its programs proactively and holistically has driven efficiencies, helped reduce costs and supported digital transformation objectives. We're proud of the end result of this implementation and congratulate our valued client for this award," said Richard Palmer, Senior Managing Director within the Technology segment at FTI Consulting.

Presentation of the Smarsh Customer Innovator Awards follows an annual competitive nomination process and assessment. NatWest Group will be recognized today at SmarshCONNECT in New York on April 19, 2023.

The 2024 Smarsh Innovator Awards kick off in November with a call for nominations. Nominations can be made by Smarsh staff, partners or customers directly. A panel of judges will review the nominations in February, with nominee preparations beginning in March. The Customer Innovator Award will be announced at SmarshCONNECT 2024.

