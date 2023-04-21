ePlane flying to Downtown Vancouver for Earth Day

Harbour Air showcasing the future of sustainable flight

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Harbour Air's ePlane will be making its first appearance in Downtown Vancouver for Earth Day. This marks a significant milestone in the testing and approval process for the certification of electric flying in Canada.

The all-electric, Canadian-built de Havilland Beaver departed from the Harbour Air terminal on the Fraser River, adjacent to YVR, and landed at their Downtown Vancouver terminal.

"We are thrilled to be making our first appearance in Downtown Vancouver on Earth Day" said Bert van der Stege, CEO of Harbour Air. "On this Earth Day 2023, we acknowledge the immense effort required to make a meaningful difference in our environmental impact. Our commitment to sustainability has inspired us to invest significantly in reducing our carbon footprint. As we celebrate this year's theme of "Invest In Our Planet," we are excited to continue our work towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future."

Harbour Air began its ePlane project in 2019 and has since been the global leader in electrifying and testing zero-emission aircraft. The e-plane has successfully completed 25 hours of flight time among 72 flights.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Harbour Air's exciting Spring ePlane Tour, showcasing the future of sustainable flight throughout British Columbia. The tour kicks off with an appearance in downtown Vancouver on April 22, followed by stops on Salt Spring Island for Electrify Salt Spring on May 5th and 6th, and Victoria Harbour on May 7th and 8th (subject to suitable weather conditions).

About Harbour Air Seaplanes

Harbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline — and the first airline globally to be fully carbon-neutral. The company's international seaplane service, which originally began as a service for the forestry industry in B.C., is now a quintessential west coast experience. With a fleet of more than 40 aircraft, Harbour Air offers up to 300 daily flights to 12 destinations across B.C. and to Seattle, US. For more information, visit harbourair.com.

