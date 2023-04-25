Fresh Start Swings into Action, Presenting 8th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Jermaine Dye in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized nonprofit, Fresh Start, is teeing up to make a difference on the course during its 8th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic hosted by longtime supporter and athlete Jermaine Dye (Chicago White Sox, 2005 World Series MVP). The event will take place June 11-12 at the exclusive, world-famous, Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, to support Fresh Start's mission to provide lifechanging surgeries and other related medical care to children in need.

"Every year we come together and see what we are able to provide for these children – which is happiness," says Dye.

Over two days, guests will enjoy celebrity golf, games, delicious food and drinks and a live and silent auction. The event includes Celebrity Golf Classic Pre-Tournament Dinner, and live auction, a Post-Dinner Event VIP Party and a golf tournament with VIP celebrities.

"I'm excited to be hosting another amazing event in Chicago with Fresh Start. Every year we come together and see what we are able to provide for these children through this one event – which is happiness, it's incredible," says Jermaine Dye. "I'm very grateful to be a part of Fresh Start for so many years, providing life-changing work to so many."

Title sponsors for the event include Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) and University of Chicago Medicine, Comer Children's Hospital. The exclusive car sponsor is Cadillac of Naperville. Beverage sponsors include KOVAL Vodka and WhistlePig Rye Whisky and many other generous sponsors as part of the event.

"I'm very grateful for all of the amazing people who come together to be a part of this spectacular event year after year. We're proud to be aligned with so many incredible partners like our world-class hospital partner, University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, our gracious host Jermaine Dye, tournament Chair Kevin Miller and all of our attendees and supporters," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start. "The event gets better and better each year and we're so grateful to make this all possible to see our mission of helping transform lives come to life."

Fresh Start hosts multiple surgery weekend cycles in San Diego, San Antonio and Chicago annually. Fresh Start's Chicago hospital partner, Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital brings the "bench to bedside" – scientific expertise of the University of Chicago Medicine, combined with a personal, family-centered approach to provide an atmosphere of hope and healing.

Each cycle provides patients with two days of intensive surgeries along with supporting medical treatments, such as dental, orthodontics, laser and speech therapy. Fresh Start's volunteer medical professionals are highly qualified and strive to empower the confidence of these children, all at no cost to the patient and their family.

Since 1991, Fresh Start has helped 8,818 children and has expanded into multiple regions throughout the U.S., headquartered in San Diego, with locations in Chicago, San Antonio and globally in Costa Rica with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare, and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, San Antonio at University Hospital, or Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

ABOUT FRESH START

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

