133rd Canton Fair: Exquisite Toys and Home Decorations with Great Ingenuity Dazzle Global Customers

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second phase of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair") draws to a close, the exhibition brings an impressive display of toys and decorations from nearly 1600 exhibitors. Tens of thousands pieces of plush toys, fine-crafted porcelain, and exquisite home and garden decorations have dazzled buyers from all corners of the globe.

Dehua Hengfei Arts Co., Limited ("Hengfei") showcases its latest collection of spring-themed ceramic vases at the Fair. Crafted from high-temperature fired ceramic material, the vases boast a frosted and smooth surface. The leaf-like texture complements the oblate bottle body design, resulting in an elegant, refreshing, and artistic sensory experience.

"As a company with roots in the ancient porcelain capital of China, Dehua, Hengfei is excited to showcase our high-quality ceramic crafts and gifts to the world through the comprehensive international trade platform of the Canton Fair," said Ms. Zhuang Huiji, Manager of Hengfei. "We hope to offer consumers the chance to appreciate the innovative ideas and designs crafted in China through our products."

Shanghai Oriland Toys Co., Ltd. ("Oriland"), introduces its latest range of toys that includes its luminous plush toys, air bag plush toys, plush slap bands and environmentally friendly material plush toys. The luminous plush toy not only boasts the same soft touch and adorable, varied shape design as traditional plush toys, but also is able to glow in the dark with its use of luminous textiles which absorbing ultraviolet rays, light and even sunlight to create a captivating spectacle, garnering significant attention and excitement on the Fair.

Mr. Ou Design & Export Co., Ltd. ("Mr. Ou Design") stuns visitors at the Fair with its beautiful home, garden and festival decor, earning high praise from the global buyers for its outstanding product design and appearance.

"Our focus at Mr. Ou Design is to cater to the genuine needs of consumers worldwide," said Ou Jianhao, General Manager of Mr. Ou Design. "We strive to optimize the aesthetics and embellishments of our products while also expanding their practicality, such as storage and planting capabilities."

These exquisite items are set to embellish the lives of consumers worldwide, adding a touch of beauty and joy to their daily lives.

For more information about the exquisite toys and home decorations at the 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

