Emerald Cloud Lab Establishes AI Scientific Advisory Board

The newly created board will establish best practices for applying AI to scientific research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL), the first highly automated cloud research laboratory, today announced the creation of the first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) scientific advisory board (AISAB). The newly established board brings together select expert researchers from various fields who will work together to develop policies, processes, and procedures, in addition to reviewing the ethics of applying AI to scientific research within ECL's cloud lab environment. The formation of the AISAB is an important milestone given the future AI applications capable of designing experiments on the Emerald Cloud Lab.

Emerald Cloud Lab creates scientific advisory board to establish best practices for applying AI to scientific research

"The emergence of large language models based on deep learning algorithms such as GTP-4 offers tremendous potential in accelerating innovation by helping researchers design experiments and translate experimental methods into code, which can then be applied within our cloud lab to conduct meaningful experiments," said Ben Smith, VP of Engineering at Emerald Cloud Lab.

Today ECL provides researchers access to state-of-the-art labs from anywhere on earth 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This results in dramatically faster innovation at a fraction of the cost by allowing researchers to spend less time in labs, and more time designing new experiments and analyzing data.

ECL's AI Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of the following experts in their respective fields:

Erika Alden DeBenedictis , Ph.D. Biological Engineering. Currently working as a computational physicist and synthetic biologist at the Francis Crick Institute.

Gabe Gomes , Ph.D. Chemistry. Currently working as an Assistant Professor at Carnegie Mellon University .

Armaghan Naik , Ph.D. Computational Biology. Currently serving as the CEO of Avronna.

Dr. Andrew Trister , MD Medicine, Ph.D. in Bioengineering. Currently working as the Deputy Director of Digital Health and AI at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Stephen Wolfram , Ph.D. Theoretical Physics. Founder and CEO of Wolfram Research and Wolfram Alpha .

Christopher Wolfram , Software Engineer at Wolfram

Working together the AISAB will propose new guidelines and ethical frameworks and advise Emerald Cloud Lab on how best to implement these guidelines.

"We're delighted to have such a well-respected group of scientists join our AI Scientific Advisory Board. I'm confident their collective expertise and insights will be invaluable in developing the best path forward in utilizing AI in scientific research," said Brian Frezza, Co-founder of Emerald Cloud Lab.

About Emerald Cloud Lab

ECL was founded by scientists, for scientists. Our vision is to build a system that sweeps aside the daily grind scientists face in the laboratory and allows the day-to-day work to center on orchestrating science. There is transformative potential in a world where scientific ideas have a more direct route to realization and progress in science and medicine is driven more by the strength of our ideas than our labor in the lab. Succeeding in this mission has the chance to provide unprecedented leverage and autonomy to scientists worldwide and in doing so to accelerate the rate of progress in pharmaceutical research, materials science, medical diagnostics, and agriculture.

