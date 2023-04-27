Optiv Convenes Industry-Leading Partner Ecosystem

Cybersecurity Leader Refreshes Partner Program to Focus on Growth, Accelerate Outcomes for Clients

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cyber threat landscape continues to evolve and become more sophisticated, leaving organizations pressed to select, consolidate and optimize their technologies to help better mitigate risk. Through an industry-leading partner program, Optiv — the cyber advisory and solutions leader — is helping clients rationalize and implement innovative security solutions and services that accelerate business outcomes.

Key attributes of the program include:

Data-driven, outcome-based approach designed to help Optiv and its technology partners establish more meaningful goals, provide joint accountability and grow the business in service to clients

A tiered partner ecosystem with increased focus on prioritization and valued relationships

Traditional partner alignments that are more modern and represent the collective value of each partner relationship

Specialized commitments mapped to each partner level designed to drive shared growth and measurable KPIs that help clients manage cyber risk

"Ultimately, our partner program is all about growth for our partners, growth for Optiv and better business outcomes for our clients — a necessity at a time when security transformation is critical," said Alan Mayer, senior vice president of partners, alliances and ecosystems for Optiv. "As the partner of choice for hundreds of technology vendors and thousands of clients, our partner program uniquely positions us to advise, deploy and operate custom technology solutions for clients based on their unique business goals."

The convener of a diverse partner ecosystem, Optiv works with more than 450 partners in every major domain, such as traditional cybersecurity technology; cloud security; emerging technology/solution providers; and co-innovation solutions. Through its partner ecosystem, Optiv provides clients with comprehensive solution possibilities that meet them where they are on a journey of security and resilience.

"At CrowdStrike, our strategic partner ecosystem helps us give every customer the protection that best addresses their unique threats and risks. The CrowdStrike and Optiv partnership is a great, illustrative example of how this better-together approach creates tremendous value for customers and our businesses alike," said Amanda Adams, vice president of America Alliances at CrowdStrike. "Our two companies have long been aligned in delivering the best-in-class products and services our customers need to protect themselves against modern threats and to stop breaches."

"We are proud to partner with Optiv to offer end-to-end integrated solutions and services to clients," said Anar Desai, vice president, Americas Channel Sales, Palo Alto Networks. "Coupling Optiv's cyber expertise and managed security programs with our best-of-breed technologies, we're able to solve our customers' most complex security challenges."

"Optiv's partner program empowers us to further focus on the key strategic opportunities that drive sustainable growth and success for our mutual customers," said Joe Sykora, senior vice president, global channels, Proofpoint. "We're thrilled to work with a partner whose vision closely aligns with our channel strategy and supports the acceleration of our key technology integration partnerships that help organizations defend their data and protect their people."

