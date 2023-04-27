Visionaries of the Year: A Campaign Powered by People Imagining a World Without Blood Cancer and Taking Action

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's philanthropic competition dedicates 10 weeks to end blood cancer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in the fight against blood cancers, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), officially kicked off its 34th annual Visionaries of the Year — a multimillion-dollar nationwide philanthropic competition. For 10 weeks, thousands of business and community leaders come together with one common goal, end blood cancer.

LLS recognizes these inspiring individuals as "Visionaries", who are dedicated volunteers fundraising in their communities and ultimately making it possible for the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers to invest $1.6 billion in lifesaving research to date.

"Each visionary is a beacon in their community, and the money they raise directly supports LLS's mission: developing cutting-edge treatments, offering crucial resources to patients and families on their blood cancer journeys, and advocating for healthcare that any patient can access and afford," said Coker Powell, LLS SVP and Chief Development Officer.

Everyone involved in Visionaries of the Year (previously Man & Woman of the Year) is committed to "canceling blood cancer". Candidates compete to raise the highest dollar amount in their local LLS regions. And for the first time, they'll be able to align their efforts with one of LLS' mission pillars—research, advocacy or patient support—connecting each dollar to a dedicated cause while supporting the LLS vision of a world without blood cancers.

"Together, we can give blood cancer patients and their families the help and hope they need to keep going, and we can realize our vision: a world without blood cancers," said Coker.

Despite the progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.

This year's Visionaries of the Year candidate class is featured in a celebratory announcement on Forbes.com, here.

Visit the Visionaries of the Year website (www.llsvisionaries.org/) and learn how you can become engaged with LLS.

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org . Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

