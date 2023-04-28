CAROL'S DAUGHTER ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH DISNEY'S "THE LITTLE MERMAID"

Leading Natural Hair Care Brand Encourages Fans to Let Your Curls Sing with Limited Edition Products and Promotions

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a pioneer in the natural haircare space, is encouraging fans to embrace their inner mermaid and let your curls sing as the exclusive haircare partner of Disney's highly anticipated live-action film, "The Little Mermaid." Beginning on April 24th, Carol's Daughter will re-release three classic collections – Black Vanilla, Wash Day Delight and Goddess Strength – with limited edition packaging in honor of Disney Princess Ariel and the noteworthy film.

Carol's Daughter (PRNewswire)

Fans can now cleanse their hair as deep as the ocean with the Wash Day Delight Aloe Shampoo and Conditioner , or can shine like a mermaid with the Black Vanilla Shampoo and Conditioner which offers 6x more shine. All four products, featuring specially-themed packaging, will be available exclusively in stores, nationwide. The brand will also offer a Black Vanilla Kit, featuring its Moisture and Shine Leave-In Conditioner with a complimentary detangling comb and brush, as well as a Goddess Strength Kit, featuring the Divine Strength Leave-In Cream with comb and brush to help users strengthen and fortify their "mermaid" locks, available in stores and online.

"The Little Mermaid," Disney's live-action reimagining of the Oscar®-winning classic opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. "I am ecstatic to celebrate the upcoming release of 'The Little Mermaid,'" said Lisa Price, Founder of Carol's Daughter. "This is a full circle moment for so many Carol's Daughter fans who grew up watching the film, and who will now see themselves in the characters on screen – a moment in which Carol's Daughter is proud to be part."

"We're so proud to celebrate the release of The Little Mermaid through our dynamic collaboration with Carol's Daughter," said Jan Coleman, Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships, Representation & Inclusion at Walt Disney Studios. "Carol's Daughter is a brand that is inviting to multicultural audiences while being inclusive for all, so everyone can see themselves and feel part of this world. We can't wait for fans to experience the exclusive product and celebrate this live action reimagining in theaters on May 26th.

In celebration of the exclusive collaboration, 100 lucky Carol's Daughter fans will also have a chance to win a pair of Fandango movie tickets** to see Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in theaters. Each submission includes entry for a grand prize, including a soundtrack of the film and Carol's Daughter x Disney's The Little Mermaid Limited Edition Products. To enter***, or for more information on Carol's Daughter visit carolsdaughter.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

*with shampoo & conditioner system vs non-conditioning shampoo

** or any other Disney film in theaters

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 5/1/23 and ends 8/1/23. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here. Sponsor: Carol's Daughter, 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

ABOUT DISNEY'S "THE LITTLE MERMAID"

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Room") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula. "The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton,' "In the Heights"). The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

Media Contact:

Dominique McDonald

dominique.mcdonald@civic-us.com

(PRNewsfoto/Carol’s Daughter) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carol's Daughter