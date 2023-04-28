Shinola Launches Once-In-A-Decade Customer Appreciation Event In May

DETROIT, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, Shinola Detroit opened its doors and began selling hand-built products meant to be lived in, worn out, and well loved. A decade later, the brand is celebrating the people who have supported it along the way by launching the first of its kind Customer Appreciation Event.

This unprecedented Shinola Detroit event offers a 25% price reduction on most Shinola products during one of the year's key gifting moments. Shinola Detroit's Customer Appreciation Event will take place May 1, 2023 – May 14, 2023, at Shinola's nearly two dozen retail locations, shinola.com, and select locations where Shinola products are sold.

"Our customers – both new and seasoned – matter to us," Shinola CEO Awenate Cobbina said. "We're celebrating Shinola's decade in business with a Customer Appreciation Event that underscores this milestone's importance and extends our appreciation to those who have supported us along the way."

ABOUT SHINOLA DETROIT

Born in Detroit, Shinola is a design brand with an unwavering commitment to crafting lasting products, from watches to leather goods and hotel. Celebrating a decade in business, Shinola represents timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship with products and stories that inspire people to live well and be confident in a style that is uniquely their own. To learn more, visit www.shinola.com .

