NACD Opens Call for Nominations for the 2023 NACD Directorship 100

Honorees to Be Recognized in Directorship™ Magazine's Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing 23,000+ corporate board members, today announces its call for nominations for the 2023 NACD Directorship 100.

The annual NACD Directorship 100 Awards program celebrates and recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity. The awards program includes the presentation of six distinct honors:

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award

Public Company Director of the Year

Private Company Director of the Year

Nonprofit Director of the Year

NACD Directorship 100: Directors (50 directors in total)

NACD Directorship 100: Governance Professionals (50 governance professionals in total)

To nominate a director, visit the NACD Directorship 100 Awards platform.

For more information on the award criteria, nominations process, and past winners, please visit the NACD Directorship 100 website.

Nominations will be accepted now through June 16, 2023. Honorees are chosen by an independent selection committee and then ratified by the NACD board of directors.

This year's honorees will be featured in the Q4 (winter) issue of Directorship™ magazine and honored at the NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City on December 13, 2023.

If you have questions about this year's nominations, please email directorship100@nacdonline.org.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit NACDonline.org .

