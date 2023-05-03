REPLI RELEASES NEW REPORT DASHBOARD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH REPUTATION

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repli, a national marketing and software development leader in the multifamily space, announced today a new report dashboard in their reporting platform MultiHub in collaboration with Reputation. Through this partnership, MultiHub users will have access to some of the most advanced reporting tools in the multifamily industry in one easy-to-use interface that allows them to analyze their online Reputation data quickly.

Repli x Reputation Logo (PRNewswire)

The new report dashboard software has been designed to provide MultiHub users with insights into their reputation score and the elements that impact it. The software is powered by Reputation's industry-leading technology and provides a comprehensive view of their online reputation, enabling them to make more informed decisions.

"Over the last four years, we've developed a strong strategic partnership with Repli, which has had great success in bringing Reputation's different technology solutions to market through their holistic apartment marketing platform," says Jen Kalant, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Reputation. "The partnership between Reputation and Repli has enabled many leading property management companies to provide an elevated experience for tenants by analyzing and acting on customer feedback."

One of the key features that Repli x MultiHub is utilizing from the Reputation suite is the proprietary Reputation Score that measures a business's overall online reputation on a scale of 0 to 1,000. This score is based on various factors, including the quantity and quality of online reviews, social media engagement, and search engine rankings.

Reputation's platform utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) to break down customer sentiment and analyze feedback. This provides real-time insights into trends and topics, allowing businesses to take swift action to improve their online reputation.

"Those that have adopted the Reputation score have been able to correlate higher scores with improved financial performance, and are using it in conjunction with key KPIs," says Kerstin Young, CX Strategist of Property Management/Senior Care at Reputation. "Not only does the Reputation score tell you where your brand stands, but it gives prescriptive, tailored recommendations for how to improve - so you know exactly what to address and how - helping you stay focused on taking action to succeed!

The Reputation Report within MultiHub enables users to compare their performance metrics, such as review volume, star ratings, response rates, and Reputation Score industry benchmarks, against those of their chosen competitors.

"The importance of tracking your Reputation score over time is crucial to understanding everything your customers say, feel, and hear about your business in one single metric - in other words, think of it as a credit score for your brand's reputation," says Kerstin Young

Through MultiHub's new Reputation Report Dashboard, users can quickly and easily access their online reputation data, their Reputation Score, and the factors that impact it, allowing users to make more informed decisions. With these new tools, MultiHub users will be even more equipped to track their progress and improve their online presence in the competitive multifamily space.

To stay connected and hear what the latest is with MultiHub, users can visit the Release Notes page on the Repli website at: http://repli360.com/multihub-release-notes

ABOUT REPLI

Founded in 2018, Repli saw a problem: multifamily is plagued with inefficient systems, dated technology, and fragmented data leading to spinning wheels, wasted money, and countless missed opportunities. Knowing there had to be a better way to bring these touch-points together, Repli built it. We are obsessed with solving for inefficiencies and clearing the way with simplicity.

Repli is a global prop-tech company with an all-in-one marketing platform built by rebels at heart. We work with multifamily properties and organizations around the world to help them own their online presence. Repli is here to simplify the prospect-to-resident experience, creating and connecting the dots wherever you show up online – from websites and SEO to ads and beyond. We're not an agency… we're a class of our own, and we're here to shake it up!

This is the rebellion… the Repli to the status quo.

PRESS CONTACT

Contact Us: https://www.repli360.com/contact-us, http://repli360.com/

Press Kit: https://www.repli360.com/using-our-brand

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REPLI