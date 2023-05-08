Achieve named a 'Best Place to Work in the Bay Area' by San Francisco Business Times, Silicon Valley Business Journal

Leader in digital personal finance earns spot for seventh time

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has been named to the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area , an annual list presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The company rankings are based on the results of confidential surveys sent to each firm's Bay Area employees. The survey assesses various aspects of company culture, including communications, managerial effectiveness, team dynamics and trust in leadership, to gauge overall employee sentiment. Achieve, formerly known as Freedom Financial Network , is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and employs nearly 3,000 people nationwide. Achieve was recognized in the midsize company category of the rankings.

"At Achieve, our employees are our greatest differentiator," said Brad Stroh, co-founder and co-CEO of Achieve. "Our core value is CARE and our teammates show that every day by providing empathetic support to our members as they chart their financial journey, putting our members at the forefront through innovative solutions and personalized experiences, and fostering an internal culture where each individual is recognized and celebrated. For twenty years we've come together in support of our strong mission and our fantastic culture and we're only getting better."

Achieve helps people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money, and planning. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt resolution, home equity lines of credit and apps, financial tools and education.

"It's wonderful to be recognized for an award based on the feedback of our employees. We endeavor to be a workplace where employees can have fulfilling careers and the opportunity to grow, both personally and professionally," said Linda Luman, executive vice president of human resources at Achieve. "We're proud to once again be recognized as a leading employer in the Bay Area."

Achieve has served over 1 million consumers and has resolved or consolidated over $24 billion in debt for its members since 2002. Earlier this year, Achieve was recognized five times in the 2023 edition of Built In's Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Achieve earned places in the U.S. Best Large Places to Work , Dallas Best Large Places to Work , Dallas Best Places to Work , San Francisco Best Large Places to Work and San Francisco Best Places to Work. Achieve has also ranked the No. 1 extra-large company in the Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work list in both 2021 and 2022.

View the entire Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list here.

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans , home equity loans and help with debt. In addition, Achieve also provides financial tips and education , including a free specialized mobile app, MoLO (Money Left Over). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Statistics shown reflect the results of the members we and our affiliates have served since 2002 (as of June 2022). Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

