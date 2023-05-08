BOYD WILL NOT BE SUPPORTING PRESIDENT BIDEN'S REELECTION CAMPAIGN, Biden Fails to Protect Americans From Farm Foreclosures Amid Calls For USDA Resignations & Congressional Oversight Of IRA Sections 22006 & 22007

BOYDTON, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden, the White House, Secretary Tom Vilsack, USDA Equity Czar Dr. Dewayne Goldman and Deputy Director Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Monica Rainge must take personal responsibility for the debacle that has American Farmers. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the President's legacy – and has wreaked havoc on thousands of Black, Native American Hispanic, Asian and family farmers left out of the debt relief efforts enacted by Congress to save distressed borrowers from USDA Farm Foreclosures.

BOYD WILL NOT BE SUPPORTING PRESIDENT BIDEN'S REELECTION CAMPAIGN, Biden Fails to Stop American Farm Foreclosures

John W. Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) and Kara Brewer Boyd, President, Association of American Indian Farmers (AAIF) have repeatedly urged President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Ranking Member, House Ag Committee, David Scott to honor their commitments to them and those thousands of American farmers who are being forced into bankruptcy and farm foreclosures. "President Biden must move quickly to protect Black Farmers now that he has repealed promised debt relief for Black farmers provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 because white farmers were claiming reverse discrimination. We have days, not weeks and months, to save many Black, Native American and other farmers of color from ruin. Black farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer and soaring land costs while battling droughts and extreme heat. We cannot and will not trust a President who doesn't honor his commitments to have a sit-down meeting with me and breaks his promises during a 40-year record high cost of inputs and food crisis facing America," stated Boyd in September 2022.

Peoples Bank will be seizing equipment, confiscating cattle and proceeding with farm foreclosure on the home plus 716 acres belonging to a cattle farmer at McClain County Courthouse, Purcell, Oklahoma at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Where will the elected officials be that repealed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Section 1005, that provided 120% debt relief for this farmer and others to replace it with IRA Section 22006? Will the USDA employees charged with advising and implementing IRA Sections 22006 & 22007 financial assistance at USDA be in court to witness the consequences of their actions or lack thereof?

Last year, we lost over 10,000 American farms under the Biden Administration. Will President Biden, Secretary Vilsack and FSA Administrator Ducheneaux continue to allow banks to foreclose on America's farmers when the American taxpayers have bailed out the banks, the airlines, and the automobile industry? "Some farmers could face foreclosure on USDA loans as soon as this fall, so the department may begin providing some newly authorized debt relief through a phased-in approach in order to address the immediate need for help, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says." (https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/18161-vilsack-usda-may-take-stepped-in-approach-to-ag-debt-relief)

We ask our fellow Americans to join John and Kara Brewer Boyd in Purcell, OK and call President Biden (202) 456-1111, Senate Ag Committee Members - (202) 224-2035, and House Ag Committee Members - 202-225-2171 to request an All-Inclusive Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to save American Farmers. The Biden Farm Foreclosure Moratorium must include foreclosure protection for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Ownership Direct and Guaranteed Loans as well as other Agricultural Loans with private lenders while legislative remedies are being implemented. #NoFarmNoFood

