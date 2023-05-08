PORTLAND, Ore. , May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis research firm, Whitney Economics, conducted an impact analysis of federal taxes on the cannabis industry. In 2022 alone, cannabis operators paid over $1.8 billion in additional taxes when compared to ordinary businesses. This is excess is forecasted to increase to $2.1 billion in 2023.

Economic Analysis Indicates Cannabis Industry Paid $1.8 Billion in Excess Taxes in 2022

Why do Cannabis Operators Pay Excess Taxes?

Cannabis operators are subject to federal tax provision 280E. According to Bloomberg Tax (bloombergtax.com), "Section 280E penalizes traffickers of Schedule I or II drugs by disallowing the deduction of "ordinary and necessary" business expenses, essentially resulting in federal income tax liability calculated based on gross income, not net income.

Cannabis Tax Impact

In addition to cannabis taxes, the lack of banking services, anti-business regulation and lack of interstate commerce are cited as the most critical issues facing cannabis operators in the U.S. today. The tax burden is so heavy that only 24.4% of cannabis operators surveyed indicated that they are profitable. This is down from 42% the year prior. The effective tax rates often exceed 70% for cannabis retailers.

Cannabis Business Sentiment is Bleak

In a business conditions survey report to be published later this month, Whitney Economics observes that cannabis operators are hanging on by a thread and do not expect things to change any time soon.

Beau Whitney, chief economist at Whitney Economics, said, "the cannabis industry is under extreme economic distress and the current regulatory and taxation environment is untenable, even in the short term." Whitney added that he observed that several state markets are teetering on the brink of systemic collapse, which would result in significant personal wealth destruction and disproportionately impact smaller operators. Tax reform may be the solution that helps support the cannabis industry, while generating billions in economic activity.

Future Tax Policy Considerations

Whitney Economics conducted a rescoring of the tax policy and finds that 280E reform would increase operator profitability, increase cannabis employment and increase economic activity by $35.2 billion over a 10-year period. This comes at a time when the cannabis industry experienced its first decline in employment ( https://vangst.com/reports/2023-jobs-report ) and is forecasted to experience anemic growth for the next 7 quarters.

For more data on cannabis taxation, jobs, revenue, business risk, and industry sentiment, please contact Beau Whitney at Whitney Economics. (Beau@whitneyeconomics.com)

About Whitney Economics:

Portland based Whitney Economics is a global leader in cannabis and hemp business consulting, data, and economic research. The firm regularly consults with private companies as well as local, state, and national government agencies, applying economic principles to create actionable policies and strategies The firm does not take a position on the legality of cannabis nor on any pending legislation.

View original content:

SOURCE Whitney Economics