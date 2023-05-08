mōziware and TeamViewer Join Forces to Offer Integrated AR Digital Solutions Globally

HONG KONG, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mōziware today announced a partnership with TeamViewer, a leading provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, to deliver an ultra-lightweight head-mounted computing solution with an unparalleled user experience, revolutionizing remote collaboration and mobile work for frontline industrial workers.

TeamViewer Frontline's industrial AR solutions are now fully supported on moziware's next-gen wearable computer cimō. By harnessing the two companies' collective technological prowess, the partnership will help deliver next-level AR digital solutions that fuses cutting-edge hardware interaction with seamless software optimization to support the digital transformation of industries worldwide.

mōziware's CEO, Dr. Bo Li, stated, "Our partnership with TeamViewer holds immense value as it bolsters our brand recognition, accelerates our business expansion, streamlines our product strategy, and solidifies our dedication to the global growth of cimō. We are confident that this partnership will not only underline each company's market position but also set the stage for future technological breakthroughs in the realm of AR digital solutions."

Both companies share a common mission of exploring, innovating, and expanding the application of AR digital solutions across various industries, with practical, cost-effective, and immersive end-to-end solutions. For more information about the mōziware and TeamViewer partnership, please visit moziware.io.

About mōziware

mōziware is a pioneer in accelerating digital transformation through leading-edge wearable technologies and solutions for the industrial sector and beyond. Its mission is to create an ecosystem of solutions that leverage AR, AI, and IoT technologies to empower executives and frontline workers to make smarter, safer, and faster decisions, resulting in increased productivity, improved safety, optimized workflows, and reduced costs.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Media Contact:

Ms. Yao Gu

Marketing Director, mōziware

Email: info@moziware.io

Patrick Pickhan

PR Manager EMEA & Product Communications, TeamViewer

Email: Patrick.Pickhan@teamviewer.com

