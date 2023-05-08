The Product Cats Have Always Wanted: "Just a Box!" From Hepper

The Product Cats Have Always Wanted: "Just a Box!" From Hepper

In a world slowly succumbing to cat domination, one fearless company has dared to defy human-cat norms and put their furry customers first. Meet Hepper, the masterminds behind " Just a Box ", the ultimate throne celebrating the mystical bond between cats and...well, boxes.

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The genius idea was born from a conversation between Simon and Wesley, Hepper's CEO and Director, respectively. After spending years creating products that please both cats and humans, this time, they decided to go straight to the source. Turns out, all our fluffy friends really wanted was just a box!

Hepper's (PRNewswire)

Cats. Love. Boxes. So, Hepper decided to give them what they want - the ultimate cardboard box (bed)!

But what is it?

So, what is "Just a Box," you ask? It's as straightforward as it gets—a darn good box made from cardboard. But, of course, Hepper couldn't resist adding their signature touch. When you open the box, you'll be greeted by a delightful collection of illustrations crafted by Hepper's creative mastermind, Sofia Feraboli. And because every cat deserves the royal treatment, Hepper threw in a fluffy, cozy blanket to ensure their feline customers experience pure comfort.

You might find it amusing, but this project wasn't just a whisker of an idea. It took months of research (i.e. watching cats nap), and the proof is undeniable! Simply search #CatInABox on any social media platform, and you'll see why creating "Just a Box" makes purr-fect sense.

Why "Just a Box" is the ideal gift

With all types of cat beds on the market, sometimes, it is best to keep it simple. You don't have to show your cat love with beds built for royalty. Although cats are complex creatures, we can see the pure happiness on their faces when they discover just the right box. With "Just a Box", your cat can sleep, hide, scratch, play, or simply lounge in this perfect cardboard cube.

It's time to embrace the simplicity of the feline universe and savor the little things in life. Because, let's face it, your cat doesn't need much to start purring with joy... sometimes, they need "Just a Box."

Learn more about Hepper's "Just a Box" here .

About Hepper.com

Hepper is a modern cat product company that creates stylish and functional pieces for cats and their humans. We're all about making sure our furry friends have great products that also look beautiful in our homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hepper