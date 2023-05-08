Valo Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences and Events

BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

Valo Health LLC (PRNewsfoto/Valo Health LLC) (PRNewswire)

Biomed Israel, May 16-18

Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

Participant: David Berry, CEO & Founder

Plenary Keynote "Expediting the Future's Arrival", May 17, 11:05 am IST

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium, May 17-18

Location: Encore Boston, Everett, MA

Participant: Graeme Bell, EVP & CFO

Valo is hosting 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, May 17.

American Thoracic Society's 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), May 19-20

Location: Washington, DC

Participant: Dave Morris, President of Therapeutics & Technology

Showcase Moderator: Showcase Four: Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Other Innovators,

May 20, 2:00pm ET

Panel Speaker: Biomarkers and Innovation, May 20, 3:00 pm ET

Yale Innovation Summit, May 31-June 1

Location: New Haven, CT

Participant: David Berry, CEO & Founder

Panel Speaker: Biotech Track: New Tech in Drug Development, June 1, 9:00 am ET

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence-driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, and San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Con­tacts:

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Finan­cial Offi­cer, gbell@valohealth.com

Media: Kate Clayton, Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, kclayton@valohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valo Health, Inc.