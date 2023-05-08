XIAMEN, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Airlines Egret Miles won The 210 Awards — "Best Up-and-Coming Programme of the year" in the Middle East/Asia/Oceanic region of Freddie Awards 2023. becoming the first airline in China to win this honor.

Xiamen Airlines wins Freddie Awards for loyalty programme (PRNewswire)

Established in 1988, The Freddie Awards is the most prestigious member-generated awards in the travel loyalty industry and are now in their 32nd year. The awards are voted online and the winners are some of the most influential companies in the world.

This year, with most of the airlines in Asia Pacific and the Middle East participating in the awards, Egret Miles won The 210 Awards. It also won the second place in the Program of the Year, and achieved good results in Best Promotion (second), Best Customer Service (third) and Best Redemption Ability (fourth), making it the first Chinese airline to be ranked among the leading loyalty programs in the middle east/asia/oceania regions.

Since its establishment, the Egret Miles has been dedicated to improving passenger satisfaction and club operations. Egret Miles is free to join and members can earn Egret points by flying with Xiamen Airlines or consuming at Xiamen Airlines' partners, and the points can be redeemed for award tickets, travel services, points mall gifts and airport goods, etc. VIP members can also enjoy additional points, free upgrade opportunities and other VIP benefits. Egret VIP members are also entitled to enjoy SkyTeam Elite/Elite plus benefits.

The Egret Miles will continue to practice sustainable development, bring quality travel experiences to Egret members, take more people to travel the world and let more passengers enjoy Xiamen Airlines' high quality services around the world.

