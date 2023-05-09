BOARDWALKTECH TO PRESENT AT GARTNER'S SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM

Company to Demonstrate the Capabilities of Radius Control Tower, its New Supply Chain Visibility Software

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading data management platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the company will be exhibiting at Gartner's Supply Chain Symposium this week in Orlando, Florida. The Company, together with one of its Fortune 50 technology clients, will also be jointly presenting a case study for Radius Control Tower, its new state-of-the-art supply chain visibility software solution that allows large enterprises to monitor and orchestrate both structured and unstructured data in real time delivering higher quality information and visibility to better manage the supply chain.

JB Kuppe, SVP of Sales and Marketing, and Dharmesh Dadbhawala, SVP and Chief Product Officer, for Boardwalktech, will be presenting at the Conference on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:10 PM Eastern Time on Stage 3 of the Pacific Hall in the WDW Dolphin Hotel. The Company will also be exhibiting its Radius Control Tower and other product demonstrations, along with existing clients, at booth #610 in the Expo Hall.

"Today's world-wide supply chains are highly complex and deeply interdependent. A typical PO Fulfilment process generates 25 documents and system events, many of which are unstructured in nature. Due to this complexity, many companies have limited visibility and control over what is arguably the most critical part of their business. Delivering a revolutionary and unique data management solution which captures and understands all forms of data including unstructured data providing enhanced visibility, intelligent alerting, actionable insights and learning - makes Boardwalktech's new Radius Control Tower offering unique in the industry" stated Andrew T. Duncan President and CEO of Boardwalktech. "According to a recent study by PWC, 83% of industry executives surveyed indicated they had not received value from their Supply Chain IT investments. Radius Control Tower is a new data management software solution that, by addressing the root cause of capturing both structured an unstructured data, delivers high ROI, visibility, and digital process orchestration including traceability, monitoring, timely insights, knowledge management and analytics, yielding faster decisions and improved results across the supply chain. We are very excited to bring this product to market as it is going to revolutionize supply chain management as we know it."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Data Management Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

