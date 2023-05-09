GoPro Announces New $399 Price for the Award-Winning HERO11 Black

Top-Rated HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black MSRPs Also Drop $100

GoPro Doubles the GoPro Award Cash Prizes for Subscribers + Introduces Subscriber-Only Events

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for your summer adventures, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it is restoring its camera lineup to lower, pre-pandemic prices. Effective worldwide today at GoPro retailers and on GoPro.com, the flagship HERO11 Black is now priced at $399.99, HERO11 Black Mini is $299.99, HERO10 Black is $349.99 and HERO9 Black is $249.99. The vlogger and pro-content, creator-focused HERO11 Black Creator Edition is now $599.99. Only MAX, GoPro's dual-lens, creative-powerhouse 360 camera, remains at its current $499.99 pricing.

As part of its lower everyday pricing, GoPro.com will no longer offer camera discounts to shoppers who become GoPro Subscribers at the time of purchase. GoPro's lower everyday pricing is available to shoppers worldwide, regardless of whether or not they are a GoPro Subscriber. Existing GoPro Subscribers will still be able to purchase future GoPro cameras at a discount as a part of their existing GoPro Subscription benefits.

"Pandemic-related challenges forced us to raise prices, but now those pressures have eased and we're stoked to make the insane performance of today's GoPro more accessible for everyone," says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman.

GoPro is also making its very popular GoPro Subscription more accessible with introductory $24.99 pricing for the first year and $49.99 upon annual renewal thereafter. Subscription benefits include:

Unlimited cloud storage of your GoPro footage at source quality and resolution

Automatic footage upload to the cloud from your GoPro camera while it's charging

Automatic clearing of your camera's SD card once upload is complete

Automatic highlight videos sent to your phone

Premium manual and automatic editing tools in the GoPro Quik app

Up to 50% off on mounts, accessories and lifestyle gear at GoPro.com

$100 discount off your next GoPro, available at your first annual renewal

Guaranteed damaged camera replacement

Live streaming via GoPro.com

"With more than 2.36 million subscribers, the GoPro Subscription has proven to be a must-have solution for GoPro owners who want the convenience of a GoPro camera that auto-uploads footage to the cloud and then clears your SD card for you, sends automatic highlight videos to your phone and has full access to the powerful and fun editing tools in the GoPro Quik app. Throw in discounts at GoPro.com and no-questions-asked camera replacement, and you can see why the GoPro Subscription has grown so quickly," says Nicholas Woodman.

Additional GoPro subscriber benefits include special perks like GoPro's Subscriber Sessions—private, live virtual get-togethers hosted by GoPro pro athletes and content creators who share their personal stories, answer questions in a live Q&A and provide their tips and tricks for getting the most out of your GoPro. The inaugural Subscriber Session featured GoPro Snow athletes Jamie Anderson, Chris Benchetler and Ted Ligety, who shared their secrets for getting epic winter content. The next Subscriber Session is scheduled for June 15 and will feature GoPro creators sharing their tips on how to capture pro-looking footage of your summer adventures.

Also on tap for this summer, GoPro Subscribers will receive double the cash payout from GoPro Awards if their photo or video is used on GoPro's global social handles. The Double the Dollars GoPro Awards campaign, which will run from June 1 to Oct. 1, will reward selected subscribers with $500 for a featured photo and $1,000 for a video, up from $250 and $500 respectively for non-subscribers. Customers can submit to multiple, always-on Award Challenges via the Quik app or at GoPro.com/Awards. A new GoPro Awards summertime challenge will also kick off on June 1.

Visit GoPro's news blog, The Current, for more information on the upcoming Subscriber Sessions as well as a new GoPro Awards summer challenge.

