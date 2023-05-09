LOGISTEC NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

The company joins prestigious list of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), a leading marine and environmental services provider, has won the 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. This award recognizes LOGISTEC's outstanding business performance, continuous sustained growth, bold strategy, and culture of innovation.

"We are immensely grateful for this special honour. I am proud of our high-performing leadership team and our dedicated 3,200 people across North America. Our people are what makes LOGISTEC great," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "They demonstrate resilience, agility, and ingenuity. They have consistently proven their ability to thrive in a rapidly changing market. They should take great pride not only in this recognition, but also in the important contributions they make every day by creating a better world for generations to come."

Now in its 30th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's most prestigious business awards programs, honoring Canadian-owned and managed businesses for their innovative, world-class business practices.

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize the impressive achievements of companies such as LOGISTEC in this particularly rapidly evolving business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

The Best Managed Companies program celebrates companies that are demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities, innovation, culture, commitment, financials, and have a proven track record of achieving sustainable growth. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous and independent application process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices, but only the best are awarded this prestigious designation.

"This highly regarded award is a confirmation that LOGISTEC's purpose and core values of reliability, imagination, always going beyond, and sustainability are the right compass," reinforced Ingrid Stefancic, Vice-President, Corporate and Legal Services of LOGISTEC.

"We are honoured to be added to this most respected list of top Canadian companies. This award recognizes financial performance, and so much more," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer of LOGISTEC. "LOGISTEC has greatly evolved over the last 70 years. Fuelled by our successful achievements, we will keep building on our strong foundation. Our long-term vision sets an ambitious destination while capitalizing on current market trends and key environmental imperatives. In this context, we strongly believe that we are well positioned to have a significant impact on supporting resilient and vibrant communities."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, PFAS treatment solutions, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian owned companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

