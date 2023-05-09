Silver Fern Farms and Whāngārā Farms showcase 'beef made better' in a film produced for Silver Fern Farms by BBC StoryWorks

Watch the film here: https://silverfernfarms.com/us/en/what-were-made-of/care-for-the-land

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Fern Farms' commitment to lead food system change and address the climate impacts of red meat is beautifully showcased as part of a newly released online series presented by FoodDrinkEurope and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

Ricky Fife - Kaiarataki - Te Ara Huri with Richard Schofield - General Manager for Whāngārā Farms cooking delicious Silver Fern Farms Net Carbon Zero beef to share (PRNewswire)

Food for Thought highlights 12 companies from around the world working on innovative solutions to producing food on a warming planet.

Shot on the lush rolling hills Whāngārā Farms, a Māori-owned farm (Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand) located in the Tairāwhiti/East Coast of New Zealand outside the city of Gisborne, the first place on Earth to see the sunlight of each new day.

The film focuses on Whāngārā Farms' ethos of kaitiakitanga (best translated as guardianship) and partnership with Silver Fern Farms' Net Carbon Zero program, which is sold in the US under the Net Carbon Zero By Nature 100% Grass-Fed Angus Beef range.

"Consumer concern about the planetary impact of their food purchasing choices is growing," says Silver Fern Farms' Chief Executive Simon Limmer.

"We think that's a good thing as it is shining a spotlight on unsustainable practices and providing a big opportunity for innovative, less intensive, and more careful farmers to access market premiums."

"New Zealand's unique farming system has many attributes that mean consumers can feel good about choosing to eat delicious red meat produced here, but we can't stop there. Silver Fern Farms is committed to becoming a global leader in nature positive production and is working with farmers to prove that rigorous nature-based accounting, regenerative techniques, and care at every step is central to the food system of the future," said Simon Limmer.

Silver Fern Farms Net Carbon Zero by Nature Angus Beef has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and certified by New Zealand's premier agricultural science institution AgResearch and New Zealand's most trusted environmental verification body, Toitū Envirocare.

"Taking care of our emissions is our own responsibility, no-one else's. We are not outsourcing our emissions, rather we are recognizing and incentivizing our farmers for their efforts to create farm environments that are better able to capture carbon, increase biodiversity, and support nature positive food production to achieve 'beef made better'."

"We are honored to partner with Whāngārā Farms and BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions to take this unique New Zealand story, and product, to the world," says Simon Limmer.

