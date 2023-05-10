Less Cancer Urges Americans to Get Moving

The not-for-profit organization targets risky sedentary lifestyle with a bike/hike event

WARRENTON, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, 2023, Less Cancer will launch the Less Cancer Hike and Bike America. The event targets the chronic sedentary American lifestyle, which is a serious health risk for mental illness and some types of cancer. For more than a decade, Less Cancer has raised funds via an annual bike ride. The 2023 event will include people who may not have access to bicycles.

Less Cancer logo (PRNewswire)

Less Cancer Founder Bill Couzens explains: "We are partnering with other organizations to include not just the athletes who always participate in the bike ride, but to invite everybody to get out and get moving on foot or bike. We can all tap into our inner athlete; we just need to start. As a society we must encourage good health and we can do so by participating in events like this and connecting with other people. It's about having a voice in our own health.

"Most chronic disease is not happenstance," he continues. "It is not the luck of the draw. Where and how we live has everything to do with increased incidences of cancer. Exercise is not everything, but it is an opportunity to lower health risks for the more than half of adult Americans who are not exercising. It's a chance for people of all ages, stages, shapes and sizes to get involved and get moving."

Kelli Mengebier, who has been involved in the event for past few years says, "This is an opportunity for individuals and communities alike to create their own adventure, to connect with friends and family and inspire them to get out, get moving and socialize in support of a great cause—cancer prevention."

Sign up for Less Cancer's Hike and Bike America here . The event will include several activities, including a concert June 3 by The Insiders, a tribute to Tom Petty, at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, Mich. For more information, contact Less Cancer at info@lesscancer.org.

Bill Couzens, Founder, Next Generation Choices Foundation, 501c3 Public Charity www.lesscancer.org

EIN 30-0240622

National Cancer Prevention Workshop

National Cancer Prevention Day

The United States Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus

Less Cancer Hike and Bike America

Contact: Bill Couzens, Less Cancer

Phone: 540-270-4587

Email: info@lesscancer.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Less Cancer