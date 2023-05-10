OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.outfront.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors

Media Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager (212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404 stephan.bisson@outfront.com

courtney.richards@outfront.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.