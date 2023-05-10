USPS Ground Advantage Reduces Prices, Simplifies Shipping Solutions and Improves Service Reliability

United States Postal Service files with PRC to adjust prices for some shipping services, enhancing ground shipping solution at launch

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today established proposed published pricing for its new product offering, USPS Ground Advantage. Pending favorable review and comments from the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), USPS Ground Advantage would launch on July 9. At launch, USPS Ground Advantage would provide a simple, reliable and more affordable way to ship packages up to 70 lbs in two-to-five business days.

USPS Ground Advantage Will Feature

$100 insurance included for both retail and commercial customers, USPS Ground Advantage outbound and return parcels.

Package forwarding and return to sender endorsements will be included for the USPS Ground Advantage product offering.

Free package pickup on the carrier's route.

Published prices for USPS Ground Advantage will decrease 1.4 percent relative to current Parcel Select Ground and First-Class Package Service pricing. USPS Ground Advantage Retail prices will decrease 3.2 percent and USPS Ground Advantage Commercial published prices will decrease 0.7 percent.

Over the past year the Postal Service has focused on strengthening its shipping solutions as part of its 10-year strategic plan for service excellence, on-time delivery, and revenue generation from enhanced package delivery services. With more than 31,000 Post Offices, various pickup options, including free package pickup, and no surcharges for fuel or residential delivery, the Postal Service provides exceptional value and convenience to customers.

Visit the USPS Coming Soon page to learn more about USPS Ground Advantage and join the official countdown to launch.

Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The Postal Service governors evaluate shipping rates and fees and adjust them when needed as part of Postal Service's 10-year Delivering For America plan to return the organization to financial sustainability and achieve service excellence while maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanding seven-day package delivery.

The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. For the Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2023-151. The Postal Service provides additional resources to assist customers regarding the price changes. These tools include price lists, downloadable price files and Federal Register Notices. This information will be available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

