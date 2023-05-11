ConceiveAbilities Unveils Industry Leading Surrogate Compensation Package

Surrogates Weigh-In On What Matters Most

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day we honor all of the courageous, generous women who are answering the call to become surrogates. Through their generosity, more women can and will celebrate motherhood.

600 experienced surrogates told us what was most important to them in a surrogacy journey and we listened

The decision to become a surrogate is a life changing choice. Being a surrogate is more than a labor of love; it takes a profound commitment that requires comprehensive support.

To learn more about what matters most to women becoming surrogates, ConceiveAbilities surveyed 600 experienced surrogates from across the United States.

Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the Intended Parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

Our Life Simplicity Promise™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

Founder Nazca Fontes says since their inception, ConceiveAbilities has always been acutely aware that surrogates are the driving force in determining positive outcomes for IVF centers and their patients. "Without their voice and influence, no matter the medical standard of care, surrogacy would be reduced to the myths which continue to surround it to this day. By partnering with, listening to, and conducting real research into their needs, we continue to emerge as the leader in surrogacy by letting the surrogates lead. This package is the result of that process and our commitment to best in class service."

Learn more about why ConceiveAbilities is the best surrogacy agency for surrogates everywhere.

