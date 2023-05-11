Independence Point Advisors Accelerates Intern Program with New Fortune 500 Partners

The Unique Program Draws Diverse & Underrepresented Talent Applicants from more than 100 Colleges

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Point Advisors (IPA), a majority women-owned Investment Bank and Advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its highly competitive intern program through a new corporate partnership with Walmart. The move is reflective of IPA's unique program model, which gathers both investment banking and corporate partners to prepare diverse and underrepresented students for careers in finance – beyond only investment banking.

IPA's intern program draws diverse & underrepresented talent applicants from more than 100 colleges. (Featured: IPA's Isaac Taylor with students John Regan, Riya Ravi, and Ashely Luk). (PRNewswire)

Walmart will join IPA's growing, cross-industry partner base for the summer program, which recently accepted 12 exceptional candidates from a pool of 1,000 applicants – and over 100 schools – across the nation. The 2022 summer program saw a 100% job placement rate.

"We believe that supporting the next generation of financial professionals, in an environment that celebrates diversity through our own team of diverse role models, is critical to the success of our industry," said Anne Clarke Wolff, Founder & CEO of IPA. "Through this partnership with Walmart, we will be able to accelerate our work in creating more opportunities for diverse talent in the financial industry and help drive the success of our clients and the industry as a whole."

30 interns completed IPA's intern program in 2022, a number the firm aspires to double in 2023 given existing student demand.

IPA runs three internship cohorts per year to provide diverse and underrepresented students with real-world experience in the financial services industry, both in and beyond investment banking. Interns work with experienced professionals on projects that demonstrate a range of services provided by IPA, from mergers and acquisition advice to underwriting, capital markets and ESG advisory services. Through the program, interns gain valuable skills, make important connections, and build a foundation for a successful career in finance.

IPA's summer interns participate in a "Week on Wall Street," during which top financial firms and corporations host the students at their offices to showcase their company, career opportunities, and culture. By participating in the program, firms and corporates have an opportunity to interview the talent pipeline, which has been vetted and trained by IPA, for future intern and full-time positions.

"Finding a foothold in the finance industry can be challenging, as prior work experience is usually a prerequisite. I was determined to work for a company committed to developing interns in all aspects of the industry," said John Regan, IPA intern program graduate. "Luckily, I found IPA, who not only granted me my first opportunity but also prepared and connected me with my subsequent internship at Wells Fargo. The work was stimulating, and the staff was down to earth, which made the experience even more gratifying. I am grateful to IPA for providing me with the foundation and support to achieve my career goals in finance."

IPA is dedicated to expanding access to opportunities in the financial sector by identifying and evaluating high-caliber candidates for their internship program. Although the response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive, IPA acknowledges that there is still a pressing need for additional support in the industry and is working with corporate partners to scale the program.

For companies interested in partnering with IPA for the 2023 summer program, please contact Isaac Taylor by June 15th (isaac@independencepoint.com).

For current undergraduate students interested in participating, please complete this survey. To learn more about IPA's intern program, click here.

About Independence Point Advisors

IPA is a purpose-built modern investment bank and strategic advisory firm. IPA's differentiated portfolio includes mergers and acquisitions advice, capital markets advice and underwriting, and strategic advice in investor relations, ESG, risk and human capital.

IPA's culture of inclusion and belonging has attracted exceptional Wall Street and corporate talent driven by an entrepreneurial culture. A collaborative and agile team with a powerful network of strategic partners delivers unique perspectives and builds long-term client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.independencepoint.com and LinkedIn: Independence Point Advisors .

Media Contact

Chrissy Carney

chrissy@theharris.agency

Independence Point Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Independence Point Advisors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Independence Point Advisors