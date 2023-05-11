Loews Hotels & Co Returns with New Summerfest Programming Launching June 1, 2023

The brand-wide program invites travelers to "SIP, SEE, STAY & SWIM"

throughout summer with destination-inspired cocktails, scenic cultural safaris,

a LIVELY swimwear partnership, and more

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co , the brand behind 25 hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada, proudly announces the return of their summer-long immersive program: Summerfest by Loews Hotels. As part of Loews' commitment to "welcoming you like family," the brand has curated a host of experiences and exclusive partnerships designed to encourage warm-weather wanderlust for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles.

Summerfest by Loews will kick off on June 1, 2023, and will run through Labor Day. An offer across Loews hotels and resorts, the program will be infused with summer-themed experiences inspired by each destination including:

SIP - Summerfest Spritz

Each property in the Loews Hotels & Co portfolio will capture the flavors of the season with a host of exclusive iterations of summertime spritzes. Poised to be one of the most in-demand cocktails for summer 2023, Loews will offer guests destination-specific twists on the classic spritz, showcasing locally-sourced ingredients and garnishes. From a bold new take on the Aperol Spritz at Loews Hollywood to the delicate flavors of chamomile and lemon at Loews Miami Beach, examples include:

The I'm on a Boat (Loews Vanderbilt Hotel): Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Combier Pamplemousse Rose Liqueur, and Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

Hollywood Sunset (Loews Hollywood Hotel): Aperol, St. Germain , Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, and Soda Water

Berry Mint Refresher Mocktail (Loews Ventana Canyon Resort): Strawberries, Blackberries, Mint Spring, Lime Juice, Monin Mojito Mixer, Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit, and Fresh Mint

Blood, Sweat and Tears (Live! by Loews - Arlington ): Kettle One, Pamplemousse, Aperol, Lime Juice

El Semi-Spritz Mocktail (Loews Miami Beach Hotel): Honey Water , House Chamomile Syrup, Blueberries, Sparkling Water, Dehydrated Lemon

SEE - Summerfest Cultural Safaris

Each participating property in the Loews Hotels & Co portfolio will launch its own Summerfest Cultural Safari. Designed to encourage a connection to the destination – whether through visits to lush botanical gardens in urban environments or hiking trails within local nature preserves – these self-guided tours are designed for all ages and all abilities with most points of interest within a short radius of each property. Summerfest Cultural Safari destinations include:

Loews Coronado Bay Resort - Silver Strand State Beach: Located a few steps from the hotel, Silver Strand State Beach offers swimming, surfing, boating, kayaking, water-skiing, volleyball, camping, and picnicking. Anglers can fish for perch, corbina, grunion, and yellow-fin croaker. The area also features a scenic bike path, part of the Bayshore Bikeway that takes riders past the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge and offers great views of the bay and skyline.

Loews Kansas City Hotel - Tour Kansas City's Inspiring Fountains: Known as the City of Fountains, travelers and locals alike can visit the top gems around the city, often located in lush gardens and parks. Some of our favorites are the one at Crown Center, and Union Station, a short stroll from our doors.

Loews Chicago Hotel - Garfield Park Conservatory: Garfield Park Conservatory offers a spectacular display of flowers and plants indoors and more than 10 acres of gardens outdoors. From beekeeping demonstrations, composting workshops, and goat yoga there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Travelers can join the Summerfest fun at all Loews properties with the exception of Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando and Bisha Hotel Toronto.

STAY – Exclusive Offers

Loews Hotels is giving friends and families reason to book summer travel with properties offering exclusive rates and offers. Special savings include:

Heart of the Arts Package - Loews Atlanta Hotel: This package includes two tickets to the High Museum of Art, two complimentary cocktails at Saltwood Bar and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle. This package includes two tickets to the High Museum of Art, two complimentary cocktails at Saltwood Bar and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle.

Sip & Stay - Live! by Loews - St. Louis : Guests can start their downtown St. Louis stay with two Summerfest Spritz cocktails or drinks of choice upon check-in. Guests can start their downtownstay with two Summerfest Spritz cocktails or drinks of choice upon check-in.

Summer Family Package - Loews Regency New York Hotel: Those who book the Summer Family Package will enjoy a family excursion (four tickets) to Manhattan's iconic Central Park Zoo, a themed welcome amenity and late check-out based on availability. Those who book the Summer Family Package will enjoy a family excursion (four tickets) toiconic Central Park Zoo, a themed welcome amenity and late check-out based on availability.

SWIM – LIVELY x Loews Hotels

New for 2023, Loews Hotels & Co is proud to unveil a partnership with "Leisurée" apparel brand, LIVELY, aligning with both brands' dedication to inclusivity.

Throughout the summer months, guests at all participating Loews properties will receive exclusive discounts to the brand's line of comfortable swimwear and loungewear that empowers all to soak up the summer sun with confidence at first layer. For an added splash, Loews Miami Beach Hotel and Loews Coronado Bay Resort will host pop-up shopping experiences onsite for travelers looking to revamp their swimwear and complementary wardrobe before lounging at the properties' poolside decks.

Summerfest programming kicks off on June 1, 2023. For more information about Loews Hotels, please call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit https://www.loewshotels.com .

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 25 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including eight hotels at Universal Orlando in partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. The newly opened Loews Coral Gables Hotel offers premier hospitality just four blocks from the city's iconic Miracle Mile. Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center will open in 2024 in the city's sports and entertainment district. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com.

About LIVELY

LIVELY is a community and brand created to inspire us all to live life passionately, purposefully, and confidently. LIVELY delivers lingerie, activewear, swimwear, loungewear, and self-care products that take the best elements of high style and ultimate comfort from each category to achieve a brand new POV of lingerie called Leisurée. Since launching in 2016, LIVELY has built an Ambassador network of 150,000+ members, opened four retail stores, developed several sustainable product collections, maintained its commitment to "Price Equality," hosted hundreds of IRL and virtual events, launched a blog and podcast, provided a platform for its community to share their passions and projects, and developed a retail partnership with Target. Growing from its concept stage to $15M in funding to fuel its growth, all the way to an acquisition of $105M by Wacoal in 2019, LIVELY is poised to grow even more and make bigger and bolder strides towards the mission of inclusivity, community, sustainability, and accessibility. LIVELY is also a proud partner of I Support the Girls, a non-profit organization that distributes essential items, such as bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products to girls & women in need, and has donated thousands of gently worn bras and underwear to date. For more information visit: www.wearlively.com .

