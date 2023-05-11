MAYA DIAB SIGNS TO WARNER MUSIC

ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTISTS IN THE ARAB WORLD WILL DROP HER NEW EP #MyMayaV LATER IN 2023

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Diab, the hugely popular Lebanese singer and TV presenter, who is also a media and fashion trailblazer in the wider Arab world, has signed a recording deal with Warner Music Middle East. Maya is set to release her much anticipated EP #MyMayaV later in 2023.

Maya Diab says: "I am very excited for my new partnership with Warner Music Middle East. I hope that our joint venture will carry Arabic music to wider audiences all around the world, and I am very hopeful that together we can push the boundaries of Arabic music."

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, finishes: "Maya is an exceptional artist – she has an amazing voice and a powerful stage performance. I can't wait for everyone to be able to hear her new EP later this year and for the impact our partnership will bring to her music style and reach. Music has no geographical limits and the potential across the Middle East and North Africa is vast, so I'm confident Maya's partnership with Warner Music Middle East will see her music break into new territories and find new audiences."

Ahmed Nureni, General Manager, Warner Music Middle East, adds: "We can't wait to work with Maya, she has a huge influence and real global potential and appeal. With our team of regional experts across MENA we have ambitions for Maya to top the charts across the region and make a tangible impact across other markets."

Maya is extremely entrepreneurial; outside of her music artist career she is a music producer and a reputable TV personality across the Arab world. She is also heavily involved with fashion brands and has amassed an impressive 25 million followers across her social media platforms.

Maya rose to fame in 1996. Over the next decade, she went on to present programmes across the leading Arabic channels such as MBC, Orbit, LBC and MTV.

In 2010, Maya started concentrating on her presenting career and solo music projects. She hosted her own show on MTV for seven seasons (Heik Menghani / This Is How We Sing).

Maya released "Sawa" in 2011, which was shortly followed up with "Habibi"; both songs were smash hits, topping the Arabic charts. She also collaborated and featured on tracks with international superstars Jason Derulo in 2014 and French Montana and Massari in 2018.

In 2015, Maya independently released her debut album #MyMaya, which featured nine songs in both Egyptian and Lebanese. Following the album's release, she went on to have more than 15 hit singles across the Arabic world. In 2020, she participated in Anghami's virtual concert Sound of Beirut, alongside well-known Arabic and international singers.

Access accompanying images here.

Media Contact

Adam Merrett

Adam.Merrett@warnermusic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.