NEW ANOLON® ACHIEVE™ COOKWARE

VALLEJO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its flagship gourmet cookware brand, Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces Anolon® Achieve™, a new collection of hard anodized nonstick cookware blending long-lasting high performance with colorful on-trend styling. Available now at retail nationwide and at Anolon.com, Anolon Achieve is offered in Teal, Cream, and Silver.

Constructed of hard anodized aluminum – a material that is 8 times stronger than standard aluminum, and twice as strong as stainless steel – Anolon Achieve quickly and evenly distributes heat for optimum cooking results without hot spots. The ultra-durable, triple-layer premium nonstick cooking surface – which lasts 16 times longer than standard nonstick – ensures perfect food release and effortless cleanup. Anolon Achieve is specially designed to keep oil in the center of the pan while cooking for the most flavorful results. The colorful exterior nonstick helps prevent staining, and the modern styling includes a contrasting band of hard anodized near the base.

Additional features and benefits of Anolon Achieve include the following: securely fastened metal rivets coated in nonstick for easy cleaning; larger cooking area to accommodate more food; tempered glass lids reinforced with thick metal rims to allow cooks to monitor the cooking process without releasing heat and flavor; and ergonomically designed cast stainless steel handles that are comfortable to grip and stay cool during stovetop use. For flexibility in cooking methods, Anolon Achieve is oven safe to 500° F.

Expertly engineered to make cooking easier and more enjoyable, Anolon Achieve is available in the following set and open stock items:

10-Piece Set : 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Sauté Pan, 8.25-inch Open Frying Pan, and 12-inch Open Frying Pan ($229.99)

8.25-inch Open Frying Pan ($21.99)

10-inch Open Frying Pan ($29.99)

12-inch Open Stir Fry Pan ($39.99)

2 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($34.99)

3 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($49.99)

4 Qt. Covered Saucepot ($49.99)

* All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on Anolon Achieve and other Anolon kitchen products, consumers are welcomed to visit Anolon.com, or call Anolon's toll-free number 1-800-388-3872, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Consumers can also follow Anolon Facebook.com/Anolon , Twitter.com/Anolon , Pinterest.com/Anolon , Instagram.com/Anolon , and YouTube.com/Anolon .

Anolon® is a premier brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Anolon®, brands sold by Meyer include Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

