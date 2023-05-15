MDJM Announces Successful Trial Operation and Official Opening of Robin Hill Hotel, Along with Renovation Updates at Fernie Castle and Robin Hill Hotel, Showcasing Commitment to Global Cultural Heritage and Quality Experiences

LETHAM, Scotland, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), a global culture-driven asset management company, today announces its Robin Hill Hotel has successfully completed its trial operation in March followed by its official opening to the public in April as well as renovation updates at both Fernie Castle and Robin Hill Hotel. As a part of its strategic focus, MDJM seeks to acquire, transform and preserve high-quality historical and cultural assets while providing exceptional experiences and integrating values of faith and morality into the respect for architecture, conveying its operational philosophy to the public.

Nestled in the renowned tourist destination of Torquay in Devon, England, Robin Hill Hotel is a refined boutique hotel deeply ingrained in British tradition and social culture. The hotel honors history and tradition, emphasizing the importance of faith, morality, and etiquette. Devon, a picturesque county known for its stunning coastlines and national parks, provides the perfect backdrop for this historic gem. The Robin Hill Hotel exemplifies MDJM's strategic focus with its Victorian charm and elegant furnishings, offering guests a luxurious and comfortable experience in a prime location. MDJM has completed extensive renovations and upgrades to the hotel's interiors and garden, showcasing exquisite artwork displays, sophisticated furniture, and a breathtaking garden that elevates the overall aesthetic and guest experience.

Fernie Castle, now serving as the new headquarters for our iconic assets business, boasts a rich history spanning hundreds of years. Situated in the diverse and picturesque region of Fife on Scotland's east coast, Fernie Castle offers guests a unique and luxurious experience that combines aristocratic tradition, history, and rural life. Fife is a region of remarkable variety contained within 1,325 square kms on the east coast of Scotland. The recently completed renovation of its treehouse provides an extraordinary and unforgettable accommodation option for visitors seeking a truly distinctive stay.

MDJM's enhancements at Fernie Castle and Robin Hill Hotel underscore the company's commitment to preserving traditional values while delivering superior quality and forward-thinking products and services. MDJM looks forward to welcoming guests to its properties, showcasing the distinctive lifestyle and aesthetics that set the brand apart. These renovations and upgrades align with the company's strategic transformation, which focuses on global historical and cultural asset acquisition, operation, and cultural tourism, as well as promoting education industries to enrich the unique cultural heritage of different civilizations and further increase service offerings and competitive strength.

"We are delighted to announce the successful trial operation and official opening of the Robin Hill Hotel, and to welcome new and returning guests to experience the transformed Fernie Castle and Robin Hill Hotel, reflecting our dedication to global cultural heritage and quality experiences. With 20 years of experience in cultural communities, we are well-positioned to achieve standardized management and operation of cultural hotel ventures while leveraging digital technology to expand our unique cultural offerings worldwide. By using historical buildings as carriers, we aim to develop the cultural education industry, protecting, inheriting, and developing the inherent culture of different civilizations around the world. As we continue our multidimensional growth strategy, we will maintain a relentless focus on development opportunities in specialty hotels, tourism, and cultural markets in Europe and beyond throughout the remainder of 2023," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM.

About MDJM LTD

MDJM expects to focus on international expansion for the development of real estate-related hospitality, butler services and more. For more information regarding the Company, please visit http://ir.mdjmjh.com.

