Bestfly Chairman & Group CEO Nuno Pereira Announces Renewed Board and Leadership Structure, Building on Bestfly's Continuing Growth

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier today, Bestfly announced a change in its board and leadership structure by appointing Sameer Adam and Stephan Krainer as Executive Board Directors to support the company's strong growth and expand the group's aviation businesses.

"In 2009, Bestfly started as a ground handling company in Angola and has since grown into a global aviation group with operations by end of 2023 out of Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal. We have built a solid foundation with a diversified business in the VIP executive aircraft, commercial aircraft, oil & gas support, and ground support segments." said Nuno Pereira, Chairman & Group CEO, Bestfly . "This has led to strong revenue verticals , which is why we are adding two great individuals to an already strong executive board and leadership, who will further enhance our activities with their valuable experiences."

As part of the leadership structure changes, the new Board Directors will be engaged in their respective executive capacities as follows:

Sameer Adam (Canadian) joins Bestfly as Executive Board Director to oversee all aspects of fleet strategy, business development, and aircraft financing for the business aircraft, commercial aircraft, and helicopter operations. Bestfly has expanded its operations in recent years, building a strong base of customers in various markets, which requires an added level of experience to grow our fleet based on the optimal approach that fits our growth strategy.

Stephan Krainer (Austrian) adds to his duties as CEO of Primus Aero, Executive Board Director for Bestfly. An Austria-based company, Primus Aero delivers CAMO and other maintenance services to various operators, including Bestfly. The increased efficiencies brought about by an in-house CAMO partner have added to the group's ability to manage a diverse fleet based across multiple continents.

Sameer Adam and Stephan Krainer join current board directors Nuno Pereira (Chairperson), Alcinda Pereira (Vice Chairperson), Helder Rosa, Nuno Sandao, and Americo Borges.

About Bestfly

Bestfly was established in 2009 as an Angolan company for ground handling services and has since grown into a global aviation group with and several new markets and business segments. The company has expanded its presence from Angola into Aruba, Portugal, Cape Verde, Austria, UAE, Congo, Guyana, and Senegal. Bestfly has assembled a very experienced team to ensure the highest operational standards, organizational efficiency, and commercial agility.

The group's current fleet stands at 27 aircraft based on an assortment of Bombardier, Falcon, Gulfstream, Hawker and Cessna Citation business jets, Beechraft Kingair turboprops, Leonardo and Bell helicopters, Embraer commercial jets, and ATR72 turboprop aircraft. The diverse fleet is optimized to serve key commercial markets and long-term contract customers throughout Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Caribbean.

As a founding member of the African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Bestfly is also a current member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).

