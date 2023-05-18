Call for Proposals: The University of Arizona Global Campus 2023 Teaching and Learning Conference November 7-9, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) 2023 Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) is pleased to open the call for proposals for its upcoming conference – Working toward Yes: Open Access as Innovation in Higher Education Culture – to take place November 7-9, 2023.

TLC 2023 explores conceptions of open access...that support the the inclusion and success of post-secondary students.

TLC 2023 poses the question, "Does the culture of higher education need a new paradigm?" Many practices that are innate to higher-education culture – such as strict admissions requirements or paywalls for scholarly journals – are associated with the word "no" in that they deny many people access to learning opportunities. But in a time where access to post-secondary education is necessary for achieving socioeconomic viability, working toward "yes" (i.e., open access) in higher-education culture is imperative. TLC 2023 will explore conceptions of open access as a vehicle for innovations that can more effectively support the inclusion and success of contemporary post-secondary students.

"The concept of open access is a signal of the positive evolution of higher-education processes, especially if we think about and apply it in broad, creative ways." said UAGC Provost, Dr. Sarah B. Steinberg. "For example, how we craft policies that impact student progression could have major implications on the affordability of education, which is a key factor of an institution's ability to equitably serve the diverse, contemporary student population. TLC is a wonderful forum for fostering this creative thinking and turning it into action."

TLC welcomes proposals from all disciplines and fields for individual presentations, panel discussions, and collaborative roundtables that reflect on historical higher-education perspectives and practices better to understand their impacts on the contemporary student experience; flesh out the definition and implications of open access in the contemporary higher-education environment; or uncover or build new theoretical and practical applications of open access. Proposals can address open access through any lens of the post-secondary experience, including recruiting, admissions, advising, learning resources, curriculum development, research, classroom management, learning technology, student rights and responsibilities, student organizations, career services, community partnerships, access and wellness, faculty development, etc.

TLC 2023 looks forward to its participants' co-creating new open-access educational approaches that will ensure the inclusion, persistence, and success of a diverse, contemporary post-secondary student body.

The University of Arizona Global Campus Teaching and Learning Conference provides faculty, staff, students, researchers, and practitioners a platform to share their knowledge and experiences of critical issues in online higher education. TLC is a vehicle for connecting, engaging, and inspiring online higher-education professionals. It provides opportunities for faculty, staff, and students to share their work, benefit from collegial feedback, and grow in inter-departmental and inter-institutional collaboration. TLC offers a streamlined registration process, conference attendee engagement opportunities to support professional networking, a variety of presentation media, and options for building community among conference attendees. Interested in supporting the 2023 UAGC TLC? Let us know! Visit the UAGC TLC site to express your interest.

About The University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

