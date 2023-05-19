Chicago Rapper Dreadrock to Release Night in Chicago EP Produced by Swervgang

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreadrock, the rising rapper from Chicago, has announced the release of his highly anticipated EP, Night in Chicago, which is set to drop on May 19th. Produced by Swervgang, the EP pays homage to the streets of Chicago and the harsh realities that many of its residents face on a daily basis.

Night in Chicago EP features five tracks, including the lead single, "Beef," which has already generated significant buzz on social media and streaming platforms. The EP showcases Dreadrock's unique style and hard-hitting lyrics, while also providing a glimpse into the struggles of life in Chicago.

"Night in Chicago is my way of paying tribute to the city that raised me," said Dreadrock. "It's my story, and it's the story of so many others who live in these streets. With Swervgang's help, we were able to create something that truly captures the essence of Chicago hip-hop."

The tracklist for the EP includes "24 Hours of Hell," "Beef," "Myself," "New Opp," and "Downtown." Each track tells a different story and sheds light on the realities of Chicago street life.

"Working with Dreadrock was an amazing experience," said Swervnation member, Mufasa. "He brought so much passion and energy to every track, and it was an honor to help bring his vision to life."

Night in Chicago EP is poised to be a game-changer for Dreadrock and is sure to make waves in the music industry. With its authentic sound and powerful message, the EP is a must-listen for anyone who loves hip-hop and wants to hear the real stories behind the music.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND WEBSITES

Dreadrock's Social media Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-samuels-jr-dreadrock-396755232/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ

Websites:

Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/

Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/

Store: https://shop.swervnation.com/



Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock

