MacLean Power Systems Acquires Dotson Iron Castings

FORT MILL, S.C., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean Power, LLC ("MacLean Power Systems", "MPS", or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of products for transmission, distribution, substation, and communications infrastructure, today announced it has completed the purchase of Dotson Iron Castings, a ductile iron foundry located in Mankato, Minnesota.

Dotson Iron Castings, in business for over a century, specializes in the production of ductile iron castings and manufactures more than 120 tons of ductile iron daily. Dotson currently supplies critical transmission hardware and fiberglass cross-arm brackets to MPS' Alabaster, Alabama and Newberry, South Carolina facilities. MPS' customers and end users will benefit from shorter lead times and increased production capacity in these rapidly growing market segments.

MacLean Power Systems provides a comprehensive offering of engineered products, including poleline hardware, insulators, arrestors, connectors, anchors, cross-arms, and other related products. Across MPS' utility and communications end markets, the MacLean Power Systems brand has become synonymous with quality and reliability since the Company's founding in 1986. The Company operates in the United States, Canada, South America, Asia, and Europe with sales offices throughout the world.

Steve Scharnhorst, CEO of MPS, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dotson to the MPS team. As an existing vendor to MPS, our partnership with Dotson has flourished over the last several years. Dotson's excellent performance as a supplier, including the quality of their product, and best-in-class foundry process are really what drove us to this partnership. However, what is most advantageous about Dotson is their talented and knowledgeable team. Each and every dedicated individual at Dotson has worked to make the business what it is today and they will continue to be their essential element. We have great potential to integrate with all our existing facilities. This acquisition accelerates our vertical integration strategy, allowing us to serve our customers' needs more effectively and continue to expand our ability to provide a growing number of American manufactured products."

Dotson CEO Tyson Twait will join MPS as Vice President and General Manager of Mankato Operations. Tyson Twait, commented, "I am very excited about the opportunity this brings to Dotson. MPS' dedication to its facilities, employees, and safety will be of great benefit to our existing workforce."

Steve Scharnhorst also added that "the utility industry has an urgent and timely demand for infrastructure hardware. We've heard our customers' needs clearly, and this acquisition is designed to help meet that requirement, while strengthening the quality of all our offerings." Steve Scharnhorst closed by saying "Dotson Iron Castings will remain in Mankato, where it's world class facilities and people reside. We look forward to investing in the workplace and workforce located in Mankato."

About MacLean Power Systems

MacLean Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of engineered products used in the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and construction of transmission, distribution, substation, and communications infrastructure. We are dedicated to keeping power infrastructure performing optimally by supplying world-class products and programs to fulfill the needs of customers who maintain electrical services to consumers worldwide. The Company operates in the United States, Canada, South America, Asia, and Europe with sales offices throughout the world. Learn more at www.macleanpower.com .

About Dotson Iron Castings

Dotson Iron Castings specializes in the production of ductile iron castings for a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, transportation, and more. The company was founded in 1876 and is located in Mankato, Minnesota, USA. Learn more at www.dotson.com

