Allianz Partners USA Reveals Top 2023 Summer Travel Destinations, Top Days for Travel

RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer travel rush about to begin, Allianz Partners' Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations review reveals where Americans are escaping to, with Orlando and Cancun once again topping sun-worshippers' must-visit lists.

Summer Travel Heats Up: Perennial Favorites Orlando and Cancun Lead Top Vacation Destinations (PRNewswire)

The travel insurance and assistance company analyzed more than 1.6 million flight itineraries* between five and eight days in length for travel booked between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day and found that 73% of the itineraries reviewed were for U.S. domestic trips and 27% of travelers are headed abroad.

Following Orlando's #1 ranking, destinations in the Hawaiian islands (Honolulu, Oahu #3 and Kahului, Maui, #5) and Pacific Northwest (Seattle, #2, Portland #10) will welcome visitors this summer, along with major metropolitan cities Boston (#4), New York (#6) and Los Angeles (#7). Travelers are also trying their luck in Las Vegas this year (#8), and Miami (#9) also returns to the Top 10, knocking out Denver, Colorado.

Beach breezes and Caribbean vibes set the mood for this summer's international travel radar – closely aligning with Allianz Partners' Spring Break review, Cancun enjoys the top international hotspot designation alongside Mexican destinations San Jose del Cabo (#2) and Puerto Vallarta (#7). Destinations in Aruba (#4), Jamaica (#5), and Bahamas (#6) have us humming popular refrains and dreaming of ways to "get there fast and then take it slow" in true Beach Boys style.

Turks & Caicos, which dropped its COVID vaccine mandate on April 1, joins the list this year at #9 along with the US Virgin Islands (#10). London, the only European destination featured in 2023's review, chuffs across at #8 likely spurred by King Charles III's coronation festivities.

The survey revealed that for international trips, the trip length favored by a majority of travelers (59%) is seven days, and the highest volume of travelers departs on Saturdays, May 27, June 10 and June 17. Domestically, trip lengths of six (49%) and seven (48%) days split the schedule, with Saturday, July 1st as the most popular departure date ahead of the nation's Independence Day holiday.

"Claiming their seventh consecutive year atop our summer travel rosters, Orlando and Cancun are tried, and true destinations trusted to deliver some of the most-memorable vacations," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "But even the best-laid plans can go awry, and travelers who cover their trip investment with a travel insurance policy can protect against the cost of covered unexpected delays and cancellations that may derail their trip."

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2023 Summer Travel plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports during the Summer Travel season from 5/26/2023 – 9/5/2023 for trips between 5-8 days in length. In total, 1.6 million itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

