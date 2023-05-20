WuKong Education Participates in 2023 National MathCON Finals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, a leading online education technology company with over 300,000 students worldwide, participated in the 2023 National MathCON Finals on Saturday, May 13, in Chicago, IL as a platinum sponsor, supporting and sharing MathCON's vision to "build a collaborative mathematics community for students and educators in order to support, advocate and influence STEM education in the U.S. to pave the way for the 21st century generation of problem-solvers."

MathCON is an innovative mathematics platform open to all students in grades 4-12, including public, charter, private and home-schooled students. It includes a competition series, educational resources and opportunities for students and educators to enhance mathematics education. The National MathCON Finals is exclusive to the top percentile of over 50,000 students that competed in the online MathCON competition.

WuKong Education's Head of Marketing, North America, Rebecca Deng, represented the organization, connecting with parents and students to provide essential information and benefits of the WuKong Math program offered to children ages 6- to 15-years old. WuKong Math was first introduced in 2021 and has grown substantially since its inception. Students in the math program take advantage of convenient, live, online instruction from top-rated teachers with over 10 years of experience. The math program is taught in English by teachers from top universities and adopts the Singapore CPA teaching approach of Concrete, Pictorial, and Abstract thinking skills for children. The approach focuses on improving various skills such as computation, logical reasoning, spatial imagination, induction, categorization, and statistics.

"WuKong Education is a proud supporter of MathCON. As a premier education organization, we pride ourselves in providing a strong foundation for students to perform their best in competitions of this magnitude," WuKong Education CEO, Vicky Wang explained. "It's exciting to witness the brilliance of these students—supporting them is why we love what we do at WuKong Education."

WuKong Education's participation in MathCON 2023 helps support the organization's continued commitment to fostering education equity and excellence. Partnership and collaboration are at the forefront of WuKong Education's efforts to provide quality education that fuels and inspires the growth and success of all students worldwide. In honor of this year's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, WuKong Education joined four Asian American authors to donate 1,500+ books to 100 U.S. K-12 schools, benefiting over 30,000 students.

As WuKong Education marks its seventh anniversary, the EdTech brand has launched exclusive summer package offerings to support students' math needs and goals during the summer months. As part of the math program, students will have access to MathCON questions, as well as Math Kangaroo and American Mathematics Competitions (AMC) classes.

WuKong Math is in high demand during the summer as parents prioritize summertime classes for their children to retain the math knowledge they develop during the academic school year. Studies have shown that, on average, students lose 27 percent of their school-year gains in math during summer break. To schedule a trial class and speak with a WuKong Math consultant, visit wukongsch.com/en/math.

