CFP Board Appoints Lynn McNutt as Director of Executive Communications

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has named Lynn McNutt as Director of Executive Communications, effective May 22.

Based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C. headquarters, McNutt will provide strategic counsel, writing and editorial support for the CEO and elected leadership. She will collaborate with senior leaders, the Marketing and Communications team, and executives and staff across the organization to elevate and advance the profile of CFP Board leadership. The Director of Executive Communications is a new leadership role reporting to Managing Director of Marketing & Communications James N. Katsaounis and working closely with CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE.

"Lynn's extensive experience showcasing thought leadership and her deep understanding of associations uniquely qualify her for this role," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We welcome Lynn's expertise and modern approach as we work to expand awareness of the CFP® certification and develop a sustainable and diverse financial planner workforce."

McNutt joins CFP Board from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), where, as Vice President of Workforce and Career Solutions, she led workforce development and worked with several of the association's CEO and executive communities. Previously, McNutt served for more than two decades on the Executive Team of CEO Update, a community and suite of resources for association CEOs and senior executives. For nearly 20 years, she was Managing Editor before being named Editor-in-Chief. At CEO Update, she led publishing and business operations; managed a team that produced an industry-leading publication, job board and financial database; convened peer groups; and hosted events that connect and convene association leaders.

McNutt holds a bachelor's degree in English from James Madison University.

