PalFur Launches World's First Dual-Air Pet Grooming Vacuum Channel with HEPA Filtration Outlet for Dogs, Cats, and Other Furry Friends

PalFur Dual-Air Pet Grooming Vacuum keeps furry friends looking and feeling their best with this powerful tool that makes grooming a breeze for pet parents.

KENT, Wash., May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emotional bond between a pet and its owner can be affected when constant grooming is required. It can be difficult to enjoy spending time with a furry friend when the focus is always on cleaning up after them. Now, a new pet grooming vacuum from PalFur aims to be the perfect solution for busy pet owners who want to keep their homes and pets looking their best.

PalFur Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit experiences the world's most efficient and quiet pet vacuum groomer with 5 versatile attachments. With the highest dust capacity and ultra-silent operation, protect the health of your pet and family with its multi-layer filtration system.

To increase cleaning capacity, Palfur revolutionizes pet hair cleaning with a HEPA design that adsorbs nearly 100% of unhealthy contaminants to prevent secondary contamination. The unique HEPA air outlet technology ensures maximum cleanliness and safety, protecting pet owners and furry friends from secondary air pollution and blocking those pesky allergens, tiny bugs and fine hairs.

PalFur pet grooming vacuums feature dual air channels for rapid heat dissipation, eliminating the hassle of overheating and wasting valuable time waiting for the machine to cool down after short use. PalFur's exclusive dual air channel heat dissipation design allows for continuous and effective use, so pet owners can complete their grooming tasks in one go.

In addition to its innovative cleaning capacity technology, PalFur also boasts its double-layered sound-absorbing shell wrap and its low noise level is even less than 60dB. The dual-layer motor cover, combined with a high-precision motor shock-absorbing structure, provides much quieter operation at a volume equivalent to everyday conversation than traditional low-efficiency noise reduction methods that rely on sound-deadening foam, creating a stress-free environment for pets to enjoy grooming.

The PalFur Pet Grooming Vacuum is the perfect solution for pet owners who want a hassle-free pet grooming experience. It has long-lasting, powerful suction that prevents clogging, making pet grooming quick and easy. Plus, its quiet operation ensures that pets won't be frightened or upset during the grooming process. It's an unparalleled grooming kit and tool for dogs, cats, and other furry friends.

But the Palfur Pet Grooming Vacuum is more than just a vacuum. It also comes with a variety of grooming tools, including a dog grooming kit, like a grooming brush and deshedding tool, with its cutting-edge vacuum function and dog hair clippers, to help you keep your dog, cats and other furry friends looking their best. The Pet Grooming vacuum Kit includes everything you need to give your dog a professional-grade grooming session right in the comfort of your own home.

One of the outstanding features of the Palfur Pet Grooming Vacuum is the Furminator for dogs, cats and other furry friends. This specially designed tool helps remove loose fur from your dog's coat, preventing matting and tangles and keeping your dog's coat healthy and shiny.

"We are thrilled to introduce the PalFur Pet Grooming Vacuum to pet owners worldwide," said Charles Wang, CEO of PalFur. "Our product is a game changer in the pet grooming industry, offering efficiency, quiet operation and the highest dust tolerance for the health of pets and their owners."

The PalFur Pet Grooming Vacuum is built to last, with a durable design that can withstand regular use. It comes with five multi-functional accessories that make it easy to clean pet hair from carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. The multi-layer filtration system protects pets and their owners from dust, dirt and other allergens.

"We believe our new product will become an essential tool for pet owners who want to keep their homes clean and their pets healthy," Charles Wang added. "We invite everyone to visit our website to learn more about our new product and the other pet accessories we offer."

Sharing your life with pets is a wonderful experience, but grooming them is anything but. PalFur aims to make pet ownership a more enjoyable experience by giving pet parents an effortless way to clean up after their pets, saving them time and creating a happier and healthier environment for them and their pets.

Early consumer reviews of PalFur have been positive during the market research phase. Pet parents cite the vacuum's innovative design, cleanability and comfort as winning features. Their complete kit, including dog grooming clippers, keeps pet families hair free.

About PALFUR

Based in the USA, PALFUR. has partnerships with suppliers in mainland China, allowing us to take advantage of China's strong supply chain and efficient logistics network. We aim to better serve our customers by establishing local warehouses and support centers around the world. PalFur is a team of pet lovers who want to strengthen the relationship between pets and their owners. They follow the PET principles of Protection, Empathy and Tenderness by providing safe and high-quality products for pets and showing empathy and tenderness to each pet's unique needs.

Official Site: https://bit.ly/PRnewusToPalFur

PalFur

pr@palfur.com

