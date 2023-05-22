PG&E Corporation to Hold 2023 Investor Day

OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, including a virtual webcast at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The public can access the presentation through the link below, which is also available on the PG&E Corporation website. Presentations by members of executive management are expected to conclude at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation) (PRNewswire)

What: 2023 Investor Day When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live webcast will be available at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any questions.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PG&E Corporation