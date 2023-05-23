Amify has Closed Its Series B Funding

CINCINNATI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amify (goamify.com), a leading provider of technology-enabled Amazon optimization and advertising solutions, has closed its Series B funding round with a total of $10 million in investment. This round of fundraising was led by strategic, growth-oriented investors including Mercury Fund, Cincy Tech, and SAAS Ventures along with participation from several undisclosed angel investors.

This partnership enables Amify to fast-track its strategic advantage across the e-commerce marketing and media landscape by enhancing the company's proprietary marketplace optimization platform and to further increase investment in their team, allowing them to cater to the growing demand of e-commerce marketplaces.

"We are delighted to have closed our Series B funding round and are excited about the opportunities it presents for our company and our clients," said Amify's CEO, Chris Mehrabi. "With this funding, we will continue to invest in our technology and team, so we can better serve growing brands and deliver business success on Amazon."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of continued growth on e-commerce marketplaces. With Amazon becoming increasingly dominant, businesses are continually searching for ways to optimize their presence and remain ahead of the competition. Amify has been at the forefront of this trend, leveraging its innovative technology and an experienced team to assist companies of all sizes to maximize their e-commerce potential Amify excels in leveraging its deep understanding of Amazon to deliver tactical excellence through real-time monitoring of pricing, advertising performance, and competitor activities. With advanced software tools and meticulous processes, Amify provides unparalleled visibility into Amazon operations. Their real-time monitoring capabilities optimize pricing strategies and enhance advertising performance. Through deep analytics, Amify uncovers valuable insights, guiding informed decisions for inventory management, product positioning, and marketing tactics. This comprehensive approach enables businesses to harness Amazon's full potential, ensuring success in the competitive marketplace.

As part of their commitment to building a world-class team, Amify is also pleased to announce the appointment of two key executives. Chris Mehrabi, who has served as Amify's Chief Product Officer, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Christine McCambridge, formerly Senior Vice President of Delivery, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ethan McAfee, Amify's founder and former CEO, has been named Executive Chairman and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"Chris Mehrabi and Christine McCambridge have been instrumental in Amify's growth and success to date, and we are excited to see them take on expanded leadership roles," said Ethan McAfee. "Their expertise and strategic vision will be critical as we continue to grow and evolve our services to better serve growing brands on Amazon."

As CEO, Chris Mehrabi will oversee the overall direction of the company, including its product development and strategic initiatives. His experience in building and scaling successful high growth companies and products will be key to Amify's future growth.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead Amify through our next phase of growth," said Chris Mehrabi. "I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to provide innovative solutions that continue to push brands further."

As COO, Christine McCambridge will be responsible for overseeing the company's operational functions, including delivery, customer success, and support. Her deep knowledge of Amify's services and commitment to client satisfaction will ensure that the company continues to provide the highest level of service to their clients.

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role of COO and working alongside Chris and the rest of the team to drive Amify's continued success," said Christine McCambridge. "I am committed to ensuring that our clients receive the best possible service and support, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals on Amazon."

About Amify

Amify, a venture-backed and two-time Inc. 500 award winner, offers a turnkey solution that allows brands to maximize their potential on the Amazon marketplace. At the core of their approach is a proprietary marketplace optimization platform using the latest data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies that provide their clients with unparalleled insights into their Amazon performance, as well as automated optimization and advertising solutions that are tailored to their unique needs and goals. Using a customized end-to-end strategy, Amify has partnered with hundreds of brands on Amazon helping them adapt to the ever-changing e-commerce landscape.

