Checkmarx Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Checkmarx Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in application security solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the sixth consecutive year for its Checkmarx One™ Application Security PlatformI based on our Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Today's enterprise is called to ever higher security standards, and application security is becoming increasingly critical with the move to the cloud in service of digital transformation," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. "Enterprise organizations need a robust, consolidated, end-to-end application security approach, one designed to cover the entire DevOps life cycle and empower developers working within their own integrated development environments."

Purpose-built for cloud-native application development, Checkmarx One is highly scalable and integrates seamlessly with developers' tools and development environments of choice. The platform's context-sensitive correlation engine, Checkmarx Fusion, along with API Security, Supply Chain Security, Supply Chain Threat Intelligence and comprehensive threat modeling are advanced capabilities that enable the industry's most comprehensive and innovative application security approach.

Current trends among Checkmarx' work with enterprise customers show that the majority are moving to or already developing in the cloud. The company scans over 3.65 billion lines of code monthly as digital transformation continues, with 81% of those being multi-engine scans as enterprises continue to "shift everywhere."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinctII:

Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well.

Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others.

Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Checkmarx' Strengths and Cautions, among other provider offerings, at this page.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leading application security provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive and innovative cloud-native platform, Checkmarx One™. Fueled by intelligence from our industry-leading AppSec security research team, our products and services enable enterprises to shift everywhere in order to secure every phase of development for every application while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of CISOs, security teams, and development teams. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 60 percent of Fortune 100 organizations, and are committed to moving forward with an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

