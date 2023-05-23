The College Tour Gives Students the Financial Freedom to Explore Higher Ed

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Takes Viewers into a Variety of Schools Including HBCUs, State Universities, Online Learning and Even a Semester at Sea.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The exciting 8th season of the award-winning series The College Tour , from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan , The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.

The College Tour TV is a groundbreaking series that brings colleges and universities right to you! Each episode travels to a different school around the country, telling the story of each campus through the lens of its diverse student body. (PRNewswire)

"Season 8 shows viewers that a college education can happen at any age and anywhere. We have adult learners, online learners, small schools, large schools, HBCUs, and students spending an entire semester at sea traveling the world," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.

While each school this season is unique to itself, they all share a deeply holistic approach to setting their students up for success. Through alternative learning environments, academic support, and even post-graduation career counseling, students are being nurtured to accomplish their goals both now and in the long-term.

Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:

Biomedical Engineering

Theatre

Psychology

Communications Studies

Featured schools include:

Quinnipiac University

Abilene Christian University

University of Northern Iowa

Pepperdine University

Community College of Baltimore County

University of Missouri

Depauw University

University of Phoenix

Susquehanna University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Lamar University

Jackson State University

Texas A&M University

Semester at Sea

University of Las Vegas, Nevada

"When it comes to higher education, there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all, and our show gives students the opportunity to find the school that will work best for them in their own individual journey," Boylan added.

ABOUT:

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com .

